Indiana is poised to be a global leader in the tech industry





Bonnie Glick and Martin Byer | Indianapolis Star

In today’s interconnected world, the future of America’s leadership on the global stage lies in innovation. Every day, we face new crisis after crisis, with supply chain disruptions, multiple global health threats, climate shocks and inflation driving gasoline prices skyrocketing. America’s global leadership is more important than ever to counter these complex global threats, and that investing in innovation and technology through development and diplomacy is key to advancing America’s interests. we know

At Hoosiers, we know the importance of innovative global leadership and how it affects us. Last year, Indiana businesses exported her $41.2 billion worth of goods, supporting nearly 750,000 jobs in the state. Hundreds of thousands of families in Indiana alone benefit from America’s leadership on the world stage. We see ingenuity and resilience underpinning the state’s economy, where he exported 16% more goods in 2021 than he did in 2020, especially in the turmoil of the past two years. Not just in our daily lives, but in America’s global leadership through development and diplomacy.

The United States is responding to the need for modernized foreign aid, and in April 2020 the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched its first-ever digital strategy. Two years later, the strategy is already paying off, from fighting COVID-19 and corruption to leveraging digital technology to enable farmers to adopt more sustainable farming methods. Enhancing digital transformation and modernization efforts through USAID and other government agencies dedicated to development, foreign affairs and foreign policy will help shape an innovative vision of humanitarian assistance that can respond to impending global crises. Helpful.

Indeed, Indiana has become a key partner in modernized solutions to address the growing global hunger crisis. Purdue University conducts her US Borlaug Fellows of the Global Food Security Program with USAID funding. Through this program, U.S. scientists help address global food security through innovation, technology, and building knowledge to help developing countries. The program’s participants, U.S. scientists, researchers, and policy makers, will advance our understanding of agricultural science and advance science-based trade policies that open access to foreign markets for U.S. agricultural products. Through this partnership, Purdue University is investing in digital technology solutions that can not only impact the global hunger crisis, but also help Indiana’s agricultural products find markets for international trade.

We also know that the US must remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and innovation, especially as China seeks to set the global standard for next-generation technology. Here in Indiana, the rapidly growing technology industry, which currently supports more than 87,000 jobs and contributes her $16.4 billion to Indiana’s economy, is uniquely positioned for global leadership. . On this occasion, it is imperative that both policymakers and innovators make informed policy decisions and understand emerging technologies critical to addressing the competitiveness of the Americas. Thanks to these efforts, Indiana and the United States will continue to benefit from technology diplomacy, enabling the United States to maintain its digital leadership to combat foreign competitors and malicious actors.

Indiana’s partnerships and initiatives with USAID and others would not be possible without America’s leadership in innovation in development and foreign policy. That is why I call on the entire delegation of the Indiana Legislature to support a strong and robust international affairs budget to protect America’s interests through diplomatic and development leadership.

We are at an inflection point in the midst of a global crisis and must leverage our digital leadership to ensure America remains competitive and able to meet the threats of today and tomorrow. Whether it’s food insecurity, global supply chains, energy and climate challenges, or the challenges of modern technology, America is an innovative future global leader that benefits all, including us Hoosiers. I am poised. From education to exports, Indiana’s prosperity has helped America lead the world. And when America wins, the Hoosiers win.

Bonnie Glick is Director of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue University. Martin Baier is President and CEO of The International Center, Indiana.

