BMW rewrites playbook for 2023 X7 CUV





Spartanberg, SC BMW are making changes to the X7.

The 23 models driven here for the first time underwent perhaps the most comprehensive mid-cycle facelift of any BMW to date, giving the American-made CUV a fresh sales appeal just three years after its introduction to the North American market. I was.

With a radically restyled front end, the X7 boasts a clear visual link to the recently launched fifth-generation 7 Series. These include a new split headlamp treatment (pictured below) that places the daytime running lights and indicators above and the LED main beam below, and the top-of-the-line M60 xDrive driven here as standard. Includes illuminated grille. Modified hood.

BMW

It looks less like the X5’s sibling than before.

For the first time in a BMW model, buyers can specify 23 inches. Two different design wheels. The new M-Sport and M-Sport Pro styling packages add boldness to the exterior with uniquely designed bumpers and a series of black accents.

The X7’s interior has also received a major upgrade (pictured below), with a new-style dashboard featuring curved display panels similar in style to those used on the iX. Combines 12.3 inches. (31 cm) instrument display and 14.9 inches. (38 cm) Central display for infotainment functions. Everything is controlled by BMW’s latest he ID8 operating system with modified menus and additional functions compared to the currently used ID7 system.

BMW

The new dashboard has improved air vents and a light band within the trim elements with X7 graphics. The analog ventilation controls of older models have been replaced by a complex set of digital controls within the central display.

An early X7’s gear lever also makes way for a compact gear selector slider similar to that used on the iX, inside the new-looking center console that houses ample storage space and two large cupholders. . Manual gear changes are now performed exclusively via paddles mounted on the steering wheel.

Sheer spaciousness is one of the X7’s biggest draws. Versatile and luxurious as you can choose between a 6 seater or his 7 seater layout. However, using the rearmost seats reduces the cargo capacity to just 10.6 cubic feet. (300L).

The more modern OS8 electrical architecture includes a standard more advanced frontal collision warning system and an optional Auto Parking Assistant Professional feature that can store up to 10 preset maneuvers to command the X7 to park and much more. with new driver assistance features. itself at a distance of up to 318 yards. (200 meters).

All the various changes are aimed at delivering 204.1 inches. (5,184 mm) – his CUV in length with more luxury and positioning as BMW tries to win over customers who may be considering rivals such as the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The X7 is second only to the Acura MDX in H1 2022 sales in Wards Intelligence’s large luxury CUV segment, up 25.6% year-over-year with 14,168 units sold.

Central to the changes to the X7s engine line-up is the introduction of BMW’s latest turbocharged 3.0L petrol Straight Six.

It receives the new 48V mild-hybrid character via a crankshaft-mounted starter-generator integrated in the front section of the standard 8-speed automatic gearbox from ZF, with electric boost for improved performance and engine off-coasting. Provides functionality and overall efficiency.

Power was increased by 50 horsepower and 52 lb.-ft. (71Nm), giving the xDrive40i 375 hp and 398 lb.-ft. (540 Nm) torque.

However, our focus here is on the best X7 M60i xDrive. The successor to the X7 M50i xDrive is the first to feature BMW’s new S68 petrol engine (pictured below).

BMW

The 4.4L turbo unit, which is an advanced version of the old N63 engine, also has a mild hybrid function. Power ratings remain the same as before, 523 hp and 553 lb.-ft. (750 Nm), with electrification measures adding 12 hp to deliver up to 148 lb.-ft. (201 Nm) of torque under acceleration, says BMW.

The new V8 imbues the X7 with a genuinely effortless ride and a smooth, laid-back personality, delivering all-out performance under more extreme loads and refined civility during part-throttle cruising. achieve an attractive balance between

The accompanying soundtrack is also rich and enjoyable. It has great refinement in the cabin and good sound isolation, but the deep growl in Sport mode is always a distant pleasure.

The 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 4.7 seconds is the same as the old X7 M50i xDrive, but the top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).

The quick action and smooth nature of the gearbox add to the driving experience and take full advantage of the additional performance provided by the electric motor. This is especially noticeable around town where the X7 M60i xDrive offers smooth and powerful step-off characteristics despite its considerable weight.

BMW’s fast-acting all-wheel drive system ensures plenty of traction. The standard air suspension with variable damping control also provides excellent body control while cornering. Indeed, the upgraded X7 hides its size well and encourages drivers with ample weight and precise steering action.

That said, the X7 M60 xDrive is just as comfortable drifting down the highway in Comfort mode in taller gear. It’s extremely quiet and quiet at high speeds, with plenty of torque and flexibility from the engine.

Ride the new 23-inch. Wheels fitted with 275/40 and 315/35 profile Pirelli P-Zero tires can be a little unstable on some surfaces due to their underlying tautness, but a high base There is never any discomfort or compromise due to the superior compliance offered by Even in sports.

To date, North America accounts for over 27% of X7 sales worldwide, making it by far the largest market. This trend has done much to improve the overall driving appeal, technical status and luxury of BMW’s largest CUV while retaining the essential character and well-engineered feel of its predecessor. It is also expected to follow with a facelifted model that adds significant improvements and features.

BMW

