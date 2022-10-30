Mark Zuckerberg is trying to do what Google did with Android — but he’s learned all the wrong lessons





Experts say Meta’s efforts to build the Metaverse are a way to wrest control of consumer data back from Apple.

Meta wants to wrest control from Apple.

The company’s multi-billion dollar effort to build the Metaverse and last year’s decision to rebrand from Facebook to Meta is a way to take back control of consumer data from Apple’s hands, experts say.

Similar to the reasons Google created Android, Mark Zuckerberg’s project seems to be missing one key ingredient that made Android so successful.

Discovering the Future of SaaS in India A six-part video series captures the vision of India’s SaaS leaders and highlights the potential of the sector in the decades to come. Confusion in Facebook’s business model

Last year, Apple changed its privacy policy to make it harder for Facebook to track and monetize its ads.

Benchmark meta-analyst Mark Zgutowicz said:

This change could come with a threatening cost to the company for Meta.

More than 95% of the company’s revenue comes from mobile devices, according to Needham technology analyst Laura Martin. His COO at Meta told investors that Apple’s new policy will cost him $10 billion in revenue in 2022.

“Meta’s goal is to replace Apple’s smartphone centrality in consumers’ lives,” Martin recently wrote in a note to investors.

Android vs. Metaverse

Google reportedly created Android over a decade ago for the same reason: to compete with Apple.

According to journalist and author Fred Vogelstein’s “Dogfight,” Google scrapped the first version of Android phones, planned for 2007, just before launch, and replaced them with more sleek, first-generation iPhone-like phones. redesigned to look like

According to Walter Isaacson’s 2011 book Steve Jobs, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was reportedly furious at Google’s introduction of Android. Android reportedly believes it to be an illegal copy of the iPhone, calling it a “stolen product”.

But there is one major difference between Google’s attempt to escape Apple’s hegemony and Meta’s ploy. Apple sold his 1 millionth generation of his iPhone in just 74 days of its launch.

Google’s pivot paid off. Will meta?

Google saw where Apple was going and continued to develop the Android platform to match Apple’s iOS. The company also continues to invest in making smartphones, devices it knows people want.

Google’s bet paid off. Android is currently the dominant mobile operating system worldwide.

But Google quickly followed suit. Meta’s pivot could be more dangerous as it invests in a largely untested product, the Metaverse.

“It’s a very big risk, and I think the main risk is that we don’t have concrete things at the moment,” Zgtovic said.

Some analysts on Wall Street are skeptical that Meta will pull this off.

“Even if the Metaverse turns out to be the immersive, hardware-based vision that Meta articulates, will Meta really become a winning hardware provider for consumers?” I asked in a note.

Sticking to an old business model under Apple’s new privacy regime could cost Facebook billions of dollars in lost advertising revenue, but building an entire virtual world from scratch doesn’t come cheap.

Meta has reported losses of more than $19 billion from its Metaverse business unit since the beginning of last year, alienating many investors, including those who wrote an open letter urging Zuckerberg to stem losses. . Meta’s stock has fallen more than 70% so far this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/news/mark-zuckerberg-is-trying-to-do-what-google-did-with-android-but-he-learned-all-the-wrong-lessons/articleshow/95172834.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos