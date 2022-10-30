Calgary technology remains strong in the face of economic uncertainty





One of Alberta’s major drivers for economic diversification has come via its technology sector, but as the country rapidly heads toward an economic slowdown, there has been an uptick in sectors across Canada. Investment is declining.

Calgary has broken records for venture capital investment for the fifth year in a row, including near-exponential growth in 2021. The city is off the pace, but in 2022 he needs 77 deals to break last year’s record of $495 million. From the Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Canada, Stampede City is trading at $433 million in 52 deals.

Calgary ranks 4th in Canada for venture capital investments, but falls behind the established markets of Toronto ($2.983 billion), Montreal ($1.416 billion) and Vancouver ($805 million). These more established centers are then significantly below their record from 2021.

It is normalizing to pre-pandemic investment levels in 2020, said Christiane Wherry, vice president of research and products at the Venture Capital Association. But Calgary is bucking that trend. We also see that Calgary is on pace to match if it doesn’t exceed the extraordinary levels of record investment in 2021.

The challenge that has arisen over the last 11 months is that investors are now looking for evidence and safe investments in the face of global economic volatility, skyrocketing inflation and rising interest rates.

Mr Wherry said the uncertainty has held back several companies that had planned to prepare for IPOs. She added that the next 12 to 18 months will be tough for everyone, including companies in strong positions, as they must focus on profitability rather than investing in growth. .

Investments in 2021 are largely outliers as e-commerce explodes and the need to find work-from-home solutions spurred by the need in the biotech sector during the pandemic. is regarded.

Calgary’s technology sector has been fueled by diversity from a broad base of financial technology, agritech, business technology, green technology and biotechnology. Canadian oil and gas are mostly headquartered in Calgary, so there is plenty of capital available to invest in the sector.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar speaks at the Infosys Launch Event on Monday, September 26, 2022. Azin Ghaffari/Postmedia

The city has launched many large technology companies such as Neo Financial, Benevity and SMART Technologies, while other global companies such as Infosys, Sidetrade and MPhasis have turned their attention to Calgary’s developing ecosystem. , has set up a store.

Brad Parry, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, said capital follows talent. Entrepreneurs know they don’t have to leave Calgary to grow, build and scale their company. Historically speaking, they would not have been able to move the capital and drive its talent without going to Toronto or Vancouver.

According to Platform Calgary, there are more than 965 startups and established local tech companies in the city. Some are as large and national as Shaw Communications, others are hundreds that most people have never heard of, but we are trying to find ways to grow our names and ideas.

Jeff Smith and Susan Anderson have been there 25 years ago. They understand the challenges facing innovators and entrepreneurs in cities. They started direct cash payments in 1997 with a single automated teller machine, which he has grown into the second largest banking machinery business in the world. In 2007, they launched a Schedule 1 financial institution called Digital Commerce Bank.

They were Calgary tech startups before they were buzzwords, and the diversification of Alberta’s economy was a fantasy. Their headquarters have been in northeast Calgary since the beginning.

To help the next generation, they kickstarted the Calgary Fintech Awards with a first place prize of $250,000.

That ability to easily raise money, it’s over. Anderson said he thinks he’s entered the winter in venture capital. I think it will be really difficult for many of these companies to raise capital next year. Many of them are trying to secure the maximum runway for 24-36 months. We saw more bridging rounds from existing investors to make sure the companies they invested in could survive.

Philip Fleet, who is trying to revolutionize the fleet card industry with a fully digital platform, was the top winner among the 45 companies that challenged the unconditional cash infusion. The card is designed to be universally accessible to all companies operating fleet vehicles, regardless of size.

Co-founder Alice Reimer said the company is at the forefront of digitizing fleet cards. It’s her $100 billion market in North America, and she’s looking to capture the largest share possible.

The company went through a pre-seed process in March and is preparing to return to venture capital partners looking for growth capital so it can scale.Since Philip’s last visit to investors, the environment and expectations have changed. doing.

Ratings come with pressure. Investors want proof, she said, and she doesn’t promise proof. They are actually looking for real evidence of a product’s market suitability and market opportunity.

Calgary Fintech Awards (2nd Place): MIQ Founder Jonah Tininga won second prize of $60,000 at the Calgary Fintech Awards on October 14, 2022.

MIQ founder Jonah Chinga took second place with $60,000. A few months ago, he moved his company out of Charlottetown, PEI, because Calgary’s well-established tech ecosystem gives young immigrants the opportunity and support to pursue their dreams. MIQ is a digital credit union designed to help new Canadians secure funding for their businesses.

Cost of living and operating costs, as well as access to talent, also played a large role in his decision to choose Calgary over other more established markets.

Chininga, who immigrated from Zimbabwe in 2014, says the data proves Calgary is a growing ecosystem because of the amount of capital and talent pool in the region. Great validation for moving here.

Terry Rock, President and CEO of Platform Calgary, said the success rate for tech startups is about 10-15%, similar to many other sectors. Most of these successes don’t reach the $1 billion valuation, but from $25 million he’s been able to bring together $200 million worth of companies and make them good companies that offer good jobs in Calgary. Equally important, he said.

These companies are now back to support the next generation, Rock said. The platform, on the other hand, serves as a meeting place for these startups to connect and grow.

We’re not going to take our feet off the gas, he said. When I saw something good, I was going to rally behind it.

Tech giant Infosys to open downtown office and employ 1,000 people by 2024 Global tech firm Mphasis to set up in Calgary, with potential for hundreds of jobs New CEO named Leading Benevity, a unicorn

