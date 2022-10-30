Africa: Technological Innovation Critical to Africa’s Economic Growth





Unlocking Africa’s economic growth potential requires comprehensive innovation solutions that empower everyone, regardless of economic status or literacy.

The current digital revolution is transforming the economy and driving innovation in many areas of the economy. Communication is crucial to the economic growth process. Emerging digital ecosystems are particularly important as a multiplier of increasingly sophisticated economic growth.

History of Technology in Africa

The history of African technology began in 1921 when South Africa received its first tabulating technology from the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (later IBM). Numerous units were then distributed throughout the country, and by 1959 IBM had established the country’s first proper data processing system in Johannesburg. Decades later, in 1980, the African Information Center in Rwanda received Africa’s first computer. This development paved the way for widespread Internet adoption.

Africa’s involvement in the history books of the internet and digital innovation is less mentioned. In 2019, 34.7% of individuals in sub-Saharan Africa were illiterate, but the region has seen a range of innovations due to cultural diversity. Gratitude inquiry is a powerful tool for generating innovative solutions by redirecting human attention to the positive aspects of problems.

wave of digital revolution

The current digital revolution is transforming the economy and driving innovation in many areas of the economy. Africa and its leaders face the dual challenge of meeting his SDG goals while adapting to climate change. Innovative approaches and comprehensive financing methods will be needed to digitally transform all aspects of the continent’s economy, from education to healthcare, agriculture and telecommunications.

For Africa to reach its full potential, people need to be equipped with the digital skills they need. Africans need access to digital tools and technology while functioning within a regulatory environment that protects the safety and interests of all.

Mobile service subscriber statistics in Africa are currently skyrocketing. In sub-Saharan Africa, he is expected to have 615 million mobile service subscribers by 2025. This subscription shows great potential and demonstrates Africa’s innovative capacity. Access to innovation must be tied to socioeconomic well-being. Innovations in healthcare, education and commerce must target the pain points of the most vulnerable members of society.

Improving literacy through language digitization.

Communication is crucial to the economic growth process. About 2000 languages ​​are spoken in Africa. Interactions between and within communities influence the economic, social and cultural well-being of the continent.

Governments should invest in indigenous languages ​​to improve literacy and digital literacy. Facilitating the growth of different languages, primarily through digital media, can help different individuals acquire important understandings and enhance their communicative talents.

Technology should also be used to help people master information. Many African countries have little or no information accessible in real-time search patterns. Lack of data in search engines for such information does not mean that it does not exist. Rather, any algorithm that extracts this information should include African countries.

R&D investment

African countries should prioritize research and development (R&D) funding and emphasize the development and commercialization of scientific knowledge. At the 9th African Union General Assembly in 2006, member states pledged to contribute 1% of their GDP to R&D. Her four African countries are now the only countries with this amount in their annual budgets.

Higher education institutions may raise funds using non-traditional methods such as small donations, taxation, public-private partnerships, and market-based financial transactions to fill gaps in their R&D budgets. University endowments enable higher education institutions to achieve better research outcomes through innovative funding arrangements.

Cultivate a culture of innovation

Africa has a strong culture of innovation. See how Africa values ​​and scales innovation, from professional learning communities in agriculture (agricultural cooperatives) to neighborhood organizations.

But the history of African innovation does not record many of these victories. Indigenous knowledge passes innovation from one generation to the next. For example, some communities continue to adapt to the impacts of climate change using localized and highly effective mitigation methods.

On the other hand, research shows that about 90% of R&D initiatives in large companies and large corporations fail. This failure is mainly due to lack of time and human resources. The most valuable export among Africa and its peoples should be the development of a common culture of creativity. Democratizing and disseminating a culture of innovation creates a driving force that creates solutions to community-specific challenges. This change also empowers people to change their communities for the better.

inclusive economic growth

Unlocking Africa’s economic growth potential requires comprehensive solutions that empower everyone, regardless of economic status or literacy. Africans must draw on their creativity to meet challenges and take responsibility for solving future problems.

Africa is not just a host of foreign technology. We offer a wide variety of homemade options. For these to succeed, they must invest in research and development, empower their people, and scale their discoveries and breakthroughs.

The world primarily sees Africa as the next big growth market, a designation that has been going on for years. There are several reasons to be optimistic. The African continent has one of the youngest populations in the world, promises to be an important consumer market in the next 30 years, and is becoming increasingly mobile-friendly. The rise of the digital ecosystem is particularly important as a catalyst for boosting economic growth, as access to smartphones and other devices improves consumer information, networking, job-creating resources, and financial inclusion.

