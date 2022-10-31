IPA Qatar Joins SWITCH Singapore





Doha Qatar: The Qatar Investment Promotion Authority (IPA Qatar) is pleased to announce the launch of Singapore Innovation and Technology Week (SWITCH ) I participated in. Convention Center, Singapore. IPA Qatar, in partnership with QFZA and Media City, hosted a panel discussion and interactive booth highlighting the central role of Qatar’s business and licensing platform in supporting companies within its growing business ecosystem.

Positioning Qatar as a Destination of Choice for Global Media and Technology Companies and Qatar’s Journey to Becoming a Global Hub for Innovation, Media and Technology, IPA Qatar’s panel session explored a range of investment opportunities in the country. rice field. We also noted that Qatar is developing a future-ready workforce as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Nationwide expansion of education and training programs. A supportive free zone and Media City (Qatar) will help pave new avenues for accelerating business growth in all sectors.

The panel was moderated by Reem Al-Kuwari, A/Head Marketing Officer of IPA Qatar and featured Bader Al-Madhadi, Head of Investment Promotion, Qatar Free Zone Authority (QFZA). Tevfik Ergun, Head of Media City Project Management and Evaluation. Maryam Al-Malki, Senior Executive, Investor Relations, IPA Qatar, said:

In addition, the IPA Qatars booth at SWITCH, held jointly with QFZA and Media City, provided another point of contact between international market experts and the Qatari delegation. It showcased the country’s technological and social transformations and the resulting long-term investment opportunities. Qatar champions innovation and ranks as the third most innovative country in the Arab world, according to the Global Innovation Index 2021.

Sponsored by Singapore Enterprises, a government agency promoting business development, and supported by the National Research Foundation of Singapore (NRF), SWITCH is a platform for businesses and investments in key innovative industry sectors such as health and biomedical urban solutions. A global platform for promoting and fostering relationships. ; Smart City and Urban Solutions. trade and connectivity; and emerging sustainable technologies. In the 2022 edition, SWITCH has attracted participation from over 15,000 leaders, entrepreneurs, creators, accelerators and investors, as well as 247 Singaporean and international speakers.

About Qatar Investment Promotion Authority

The Qatar Investment Promotion Authority (IPA Qatar) oversees investment promotion activities under the Invest Qatar brand and acts as the national umbrella body for attracting FDI. We help businesses advance their ambitions and achieve long-term success by providing the necessary support, advice and expertise through close collaboration with Qatar’s licensing platform.

The goal of IPA Qatars is to showcase Qatar as an investment destination of excellence and connect international investors to business opportunities while achieving the country’s economic development and diversification goals across sectors and regions.

For more information on the Qatar Investment Promotion Authority, please visit www.invest.qa.

