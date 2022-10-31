Google Pixel 7 review: Is it worth upgrading in 2022?





Smartphone update season is upon us, and Google recently unveiled its latest Pixel offerings, including the Google Pixel 7. You’ve probably already heard that this updated phone doesn’t have any standout features, but for Android enthusiasts, the design revamp and a few new toys added to this phone make it worthwhile. It may be enough to make it a certain upgrade.

The SPY team has reviewed many new smartphones for 2022. We diligently tested the new Google Pixel 7, comparing it to the previous generation of her Pixel smartphones as well as her Apple and Samsung flagship models.In our review of the Google Pixel 7, one of the most experienced product reviewers I consulted one of her, Erin Lawrence.

After spending a few weeks with this phone, we’re finally ready to analyze what’s new, what’s not, and whether it’s a good smartphone for you. If you’re wondering, keep reading our SPY Google Pixel 7 review.

Google Pixel 7 Review: Overview Erin Lawrence | SPY.com Pros: Amazingly sharp display Beautiful design Excellent camera Solid battery life Excellent Android phone Cons: Not many new or standout features Specs: Dimensions: 62.9 height x 76.6 W x 8.9 D (mm) Weight: 195 grams Main display: Full screen 170 mm (6.7 inch) QHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear camera: 50MP (f/1.85) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra Wide front camera: 10.8MP (f/2.2) Processor: Google Tensor G2 Titan M2 with security coprocessor RAM: 12GB Storage: 128, 256 or 512GB Battery: 5,000 mAh Water resistance: IP68 protection

What’s new in Google Pixel 7

The most notable change to Google’s 7-series phones is a slightly shinier new look. By layering a prominent camera band onto a brushed aluminum band, your phone will look sleeker and more modern. The stubby camera band also improves the Pixel 7’s camera. The Pixel 7 has the same camera array as the Pixel 7 Pro. I’ll explain this in a little more detail. If you’re looking for finer details, the Pixel 7’s screen is actually 1mm smaller than the 6’s, and you won’t really notice it in average use.

With a 6.3-inch display and smaller bezels, Google claims this as a deliberate decision, stating that “the Pixel 7 is intentionally more compact than the Pixel 6.” Weighing just 197 grams, it’s slightly lighter than its predecessor and comes in Snow (white), Obsidian (black) and Brand New Lemongrass (a minty pastel green). Pixel 7 has 8 GB of RAM (Pixel 7 Pro has 12) and 128 GB / 256 GB of storage.

The Pixel 7 is also 25% brighter than the Pixel 6 for better handling outdoors and in bright environments.

Another surprise is that with these modest upgrades, Google is keeping the price at last year’s MSRP of $599.

Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

Google Pixel 7: Minor improvements in design and performance

The new Pixel 7 smartphones offer several improvements over the previous generation. Crucially, the Pixel 7 is powered by Google’s latest Google Tensor G2 processor and is ready for Android 13 right out of the box.

Running GeekBench 5, I was able to reach a score just under 3,000. It’s a far cry from what other high-end mobile phones have achieved, but I still use it for everyday tasks like emailing, watching YouTube videos, taking pictures and videos, and using my personal favorite recorder feature for notes and interviews. did. I found the phones to be fast and speedy and all the action seemed to unfold smoothly on the screen.The synthetic benchmark tests are always representative of the real-world performance you get using them every day. not necessarily.

The new Google Pixel 7 looks and feels smooth and slippery, so you should invest in the right case to keep it safe. The 7’s edges are a bit on the squarer side, slightly sharper than those of the Pixel 7 Pro, which has a more sloping design. .

The phone sits flat even though the camera band protrudes outward, and given the sheen of the phone’s glass back, the aluminum camera band actually gives the grip a bit of a bulge.

Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

Pixel 7 has all the apps and Software is included. .

The user experience is stable and easy to operate. Also, as Android phones are known, many aspects of the design and user interface can be customized. Google’s Material You feature allows you to extract colors from photos and wallpapers to create your own design-centric screens, further customizing and personalizing your phone.

Google Pixel 7 review: Still a great display

The Pixel 7’s screen is bright, sharp, and detailed with very few bezels or edges, making it easier to read and see. If you want more detail, it has a 20:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400) OLED, and 416 PPI. With a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, it’s perfect for gaming and watching action-oriented videos.

Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

Battery life and charging

In my opinion, Google’s battery life has always outpaced Apple’s and iPhone’s. “24+ hour battery life” is back again. A day or two is enough, depending on usage. If not, you can extend it by up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

When it comes to the actual battery specs, the Pixel 7 has a 4,355 mAh battery, which is actually slightly smaller (or perhaps I should say “intentionally compact”) than the Pixel 6 (4,614 mAh). Hmm).

The Pixel 7 also has Battery Share, which allows you to charge your Pixel Buds Pro and other devices from the back of your phone. It only took about 50 minutes to add 63% to the battery.

Admittedly, I use this phone a little less than usual, but the battery lasted about two days before needing a charge.

Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

Google Pixel 7 camera: Great photos come standard

Google’s cameras have been great for years. As we mentioned earlier, Google has improved his Pixel 7’s camera yet again, making it on par with the Pixel 7 Pro’s. This means better low-light photography, better 4K video, and a wider field of view for group shots. The zoom is a little better (8x super-resolution zoom on the Pixel 7 vs. 7x on the Pixel 6). The front camera has also been improved, going from 8MP to up to 10.8MP, so selfies look a little better. The rear camera is the same as Pixel 6.

We’ve always found Google Pixel photos to be crisp, colorful, and detailed, even in low-light or low-light situations. I felt that some of the photos were almost too colorful, as some shots have such a dynamic intensity that they can lean towards hyper-colorful. It was most noticeable in close-up pictures of flowers.

Close-up shot taken with Google Pixel 7. Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

Cinematic Blur to “create Hollywood-like videos”, Real Tones for more accurate reproduction of all skin tones, Night Sight, Portrait Mode (take gorgeous selfies!), Photo Unblur (turn blurry photos into To improve, you can use Magic Eraser for Photoshop-type editing directly on your handset, whether new or old. We’ve already written extensively about how these photo features work, so I won’t go into detail here.

A selfie I took while testing a Pixel 7 phone. Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

Verdict: A Lot Of Smartphones For $600

This phone is by no means an overhauled device, and none of the new features or spec improvements are worth an upgrade on their own. If you’re the type of user who needs to have the latest phone, or if you’re already planning on upgrading, I highly recommend making the switch. It’s a smart and intuitive smartphone, and the photographic features are even more impressive than the beautiful design.

Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

So should you buy it?

None of these probably make you want to switch, especially if you already own a Pixel 6. Especially considering that the price is the same as last year.

courtesy of google

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review

