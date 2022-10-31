7 steps to create a content calendar in Google Calendar





Always waiting for inspiration before creating content is an unhealthy habit. Instead, you should actively brainstorm content ideas and plan their execution. A content calendar is essential for that. It helps prevent writer’s block, maintain consistency, and develop an engaged audience.

There are several content calendar apps out there, but if you don’t want to deal with complicated software and templates, Google Calendar is your best bet. Simple, easy, and best of all, completely free. Learn how to use it to plan your content strategy in 7 easy steps.

1. Create a new calendar

First, we need to create a new calendar for our content. Open Google Calendar and tap on the left side of the screen.[その他のカレンダー]Go to. Click the plus sign to the right of it,[新しいカレンダーを作成]Choose.

A new screen appears with fields for the calendar’s name, description, and time zone. Please fill in accordingly. If you publish on multiple channels, we recommend creating a calendar for each publishing channel and naming it accordingly.

If your team works in different time zones, or if you’re traveling and need to plan around your return time, you can select the time zone that applies to your calendar from the time zone drop-down menu.

After filling in all the fields,[カレンダーを作成]Click to automatically create a new calendar. You can also edit this information as needed. Click the three dots next to the calendar you want to edit,[設定と共有]Choose. This will bring up the calendar settings page which can be edited as needed.

2. Share your calendar with your team

Now that your calendar is ready, the next step is to share it with your team.[設定と共有]go back to the page[特定のユーザーと共有]Scroll until you find the heading.[ユーザーを追加]Click and enter a team member’s email address or name.

When sharing, you can also set access levels. As a best practice, each content team member should be given minimal permissions to view all event details, but only a few should be able to make changes or invite others. Must be members only. That way, no unwanted changes are made to the calendar and all team members carry over.

3. Color your public channels

Color-coding your public channels makes it easier to organize and track your calendar. If you created separate calendars for each publishing channel, you can easily do this by assigning a color to each calendar in Google Calendar.

Hover over the calendar you want to assign a color to and click the three dots. Choose one of the available colors or choose a custom color. Also, make sure the colors you choose are sufficiently distinct to be distinguishable at a glance.

4. Decide on a publication schedule

The key to being a successful content creator is consistency, and that’s what this step is all about. This is where you decide what kind of content you create, how often, and when you publish it. Simply click on the date and time you want to schedule your event to create a placeholder. It will be as follows.

Think of it like the skeleton of your content calendar. You don’t have to come up with content ideas right away. Instead, you can use placeholders to represent each piece. The point is to create a structured schedule that is consistent and useful for everyone on your team.

You can make this process a little easier by adjusting your calendar view. Calendar view settings are located next to the gear icon in the upper right corner. Click to select from several viewing options, including daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly. Tweak this setting to plan as extensively or as detailed as you need.

5. Set up recurring events

If you have recurring content, such as a newsletter that you send every Monday, you can set it as a recurring event. Click on the event in question and select the pencil icon to create a recurring event. This will take you to the event details. Here you can select a predefined recurrence or create a custom recurrence from the dropdown menu.

6. Fill out your calendar details

Now that you have a schedule and recurring events, you can brainstorm content ideas and incorporate them into your calendar. You can rely on an idea generator, use several sites to get content ideas, or develop your own.

Once you have a sizeable list of content ideas, start entering them into your calendar. Click the pencil icon on one of the placeholder events and rename it to reflect the title of your post. The description should highlight what the post covers and include any other information you find useful or important.

After entering these details, invite your colleagues as guests and assign posts to them.To do this, use the[ゲストの追加]Click the field and enter the email address of the team member responsible for that task. After applying the changes,[保存]Click.

7. Attachment of related materials

Google Calendar lets you add attachments to your events. This is great for content planning, as it means you can attach content briefs, documents, photos, audio recordings, and whatever else you need to create a successful piece of content. The only caveat is that you need to upload that file to Google Drive first.

To get started, go to the event details and click the paper clip icon. This will bring up your Google Drive. From there, you can select the files you want to attach and add them to the event.

Schedule posts using Google Calendar

There are several reasons why you should seriously consider using Google Calendar to manage your editorial calendar, but the two biggest ones are its ease of use and simplicity. No need to learn brand new software or tackle a learning curve. Instead, you can do all your content planning from the familiar Google Calendar.

However, if you have a lot of content, such as a social media manager, Google Calendar may not meet all your content planning needs. Instead, a more sophisticated social media content calendar tool may be a better choice. So, before switching content calendars, identify your needs and see if Google Calendar adequately meets them.

