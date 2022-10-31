SCOTUS Google Ruling May Reset Internet Rules





Tech industry insiders worry the Supreme Court could impose new rules that disrupt the Internet economy.

That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday (October 30), which will focus on the court’s upcoming ruling on Section 230.

The lawsuit stems from a lawsuit against YouTube owner Google by the family of Nohemi Gonzales, who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. They claim YouTube helped his ISIS by recommending the group’s videos to users. Google says Section 230 is shielded from liability for content added to the site by users.

this becomes the most important [Supreme Court] Alan Rosenstein, a Justice Department cybersecurity officer turned law professor at the University of Minnesota, told the WSJ: Not even close.

The tech industry has already begun looking for ways to respond to adverse rulings, including petitioning Congress to pass legislation to rewrite Section 230 with clearer liability protections, industry group says said Matt Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association.

He said the litigation and compliance risks resulting from poorly thought out decisions could become very high, resulting in many SMEs exiting the market and foreign-based services gaining market share. Stated. In other words, U.S. competitiveness could be at risk here, and getting it wrong has the most to lose, says Schruers.

READ MORE: House approves scaled back bipartisan bill targeting large technology mergers

The lawsuit comes as regulators around the world try to curb the influence of Google, Meta, and other big tech companies.

Earlier this year, the House of Representatives passed legislation aimed at limiting the power of big tech, but in a far more scaled-down version than intended. It proposes to raise fees and strengthens the powers of state attorneys general in antitrust cases.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate before President Biden travels to the Oval Office to sign it. The original Antitrust Bill Congress believed that America’s Online Innovation and Choice Act was preventing big tech companies from capitalizing on their dominant position in the market. But the bill lost momentum after lobbying by Google, Amazon, Apple and Meta, PYMNTS reported earlier this year.

