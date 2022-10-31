Google Makes Misinformation Through Its Ad-Selling Business, New Report Claims – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL Google makes money through some of the most misleading advertising campaigns in Europe, Latin America and Africa, according to a new report.

According to Pro Publicaanalysis, Google is allegedly monetizing misinformation through automated digital advertising operations. Advertisements of influential brands are placed on global websites to spread false claims on topics such as vaccines, COVID-19, climate change and elections, the report claims.

According to the study, ProPublica looked at over 13,000 article pages from thousands of websites in over six languages ​​to determine if they currently earn advertising revenue on Google.

They found that Google advertised on 41% of nearly 800 active online articles that were rated by members of the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network as publishing false claims about COVID-19. I discovered that there is

“While the resulting advertising revenue is worth millions of dollars to the people and groups operating these and other untrustworthy sites, it also benefits Google,” the report said. says.

Google has officially announced a policy banning ads on content that makes unreliable or harmful claims about health, climate, elections, democracy and more.

Investigations have shown that Google regularly advertises on articles that appear to violate our policies, including ads from major brands.

Google spokesman Michael Aciman says Google is spending more money to enforce and monitor non-English languages, resulting in more ads being blocked on pages that violate the rules. .

“We have developed extensive measures to address misinformation on our platform, including policies covering elections, Covid-19 and climate change, and are committed to implementing policies in over 50 languages. We are,” Aciman was quoted as saying.

Meta Platform Inc’s META Facebook has faced strong criticism for failing to crack down on misinformation spread on its platform by people and governments around the world.

However, reports show that Google is using about $200 billion in annual advertising revenue to provide vital funding for non-English websites that misinform and harm the general public. has not faced such scrutiny.

A former Google leader admits the tech giant is focused on enforcing English and weaker in other languages ​​and smaller markets.

