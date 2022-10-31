Outlines why Google is removing JPEG-XL support from Chrome





Following yesterday’s post that Google Chrome is preparing to deprecate the JPEG-XL image format, a Google engineer revealed why this next-generation image format is being deprecated.

As mentioned yesterday, a patch is pending to remove support for the still (behind a feature flag) JPEG-XL image format from web browsers in Google Chrome/Chromium browsers. This patch marks Chrome 110+ as deprecated for his JPEG-XL image support.

This is strange given that JPEG-XL is still very old in its lifecycle and has growing industry interest and support. Tonight, I’ll share some comments from his Google engineers about the Chromium JPEG-XL issue tracker and why.

“Thank you for your comments and feedback regarding JPEG XL. We are removing the JPEG XL code and flags from Chromium for the following reasons:

– Experimental flags and code should not remain indefinitely – Not enough interest from the entire ecosystem to continue experimenting with JPEG XL – Ensure new image formats are enabled by default Doesn’t provide significant additional benefit over existing formats – By removing the flag, M110’s code reduces the maintenance burden and allows us to focus on improving Chrome’s existing formats. ”

Given that the bitstream was frozen in late 2020, the file format was standardized last year, and the coding system was standardized earlier this year, Google “doesn’t have enough interest from the whole ecosystem” about JPEG-XL. It’s pretty amazing to discover that JPEG-XL was available in Chrome, but is turned off by default behind a feature flag. So apparently he’s not a web developer actively promoting his JPEG-XL until browser support is (or is about to be) mature. The libjxl tools are also he pre-1.0.

Some Phoronix readers followed up on yesterday’s article by cautioning them that Google is not pursuing WebP 2 as a released image format. Rather, their WebP 2 effort is to be “used as a playground for image compression experiments.”

So, as we remove JPEG-XL support from Chrome and move away from pursuing WebP 2 as the released image format per se, Google will ultimately decide to further evolve WebP and AVIF for next-generation images. You seem to be paying attention.

