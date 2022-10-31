AFWERX Drone Industry – DRONELIFE





The AUVSI NE UAS and AAM Summit at Northeastern University’s Innovation Campus last week featured an impressive line-up.

Speakers who provided a rare opportunity for open discussion included Lieutenant Colonel Thomas F. Meagher, Director of the Air Force AFWERX Prime. AFWERX is one of the most active military agencies in supporting and investing in new unmanned technology companies, helping startups achieve commercial viability and scale through investment, testing and other services. is supporting the

AFWERX was started as an adjunct to the Small Business Investment Research (SBIR) program for technology transfer. The goal is clear. Invest in new technology to expand your combat capabilities. Along the way, AFWERX is rapidly entering the commercial arena, investing in technology that will shape the development of the unmanned industry. From an industry perspective, AFWERX provides much-needed investment and support for emerging technologies in the country. For the military, AFWERX works to connect technology start-ups with U.S. government customers to expand the mindset of creative problem-solving startups within their services.

“We were a start-up company within the DoD,” says the lieutenant. Colonel Thomas F. Maher. “We are looking at how we can get involved early in new technologies to help establish the industrial base of America. are also paying attention.”

Supporting innovation in the drone industry

AFWERX invests in emerging technologies to expand America’s combat capabilities. Formally, AFWERX accelerates agile and affordable feature transitions by teaming up with innovative technology developers and talent from Airman and Guardian. In fact, multiple divisions of AFWERX support the entire drone technology ecosystem, working with companies to provide one specific capability required by the military, and contributing to the company’s development, testing, and operational success. We support the expansion of commercial viability.

The Air Force has very clearly defined operational mandates, the priorities it has established to develop its combat capabilities. Fourth is tactical air superiority, and the Air Force recognizes that integrated unmanned systems are a key component of its Next Generation Air Superiority (NGAD) strategy. Most of the operational imperatives relate to the drone industry ecosystem: AI and machine learning, space capabilities, command and control, communications, cyber capabilities, augmented and virtual reality.

Learn lessons from innovative startups

AFWERX not only helps the industry, but it also brings some of the lessons learned from innovative startup thinking to the Air Force. The AFWERX Spark program connects Airmen and Guardians with startups to exchange information on real-world scenarios and testing opportunities.

Spark Cells is a decentralized network of empowered hubs that carry out locally generated ideas and projects. Colliders are sponsored events that bring together entrepreneurs, combatants and professionals to discuss current challenges. Maker Spaces, Innovation Cells, and Challenge projects all provide opportunities for Airmen and Guardians to collaborate with startups and share creative development thinking.

Miriam McNabb, editor-in-chief of DRONELIFE and CEO of professional drone services marketplace JobForDrones, is a fascinating observer of the emerging drone industry and drone regulatory environment. With her 3,000+ articles focused on the commercial drone space, Miriam is an international speaker and recognized figure in the industry. Miriam has a degree from the University of Chicago and she has over 20 years of experience in high tech sales and new technology marketing.

