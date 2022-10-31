Google’s Clean Energy and Greener Lawsuit for Cities: Sustainability Success Stories of the Week





Published weekly, this series explores how businesses and sustainability professionals are working to achieve the Mission Possible across five key pillar campaigns: energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility and leadership. indicates whether the

In the UK and around the world, leading companies, cities, states and regions are turning their environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up his five positive stories on sustainability this week.

Energy: Google commits $1 million to 24/7 clean energy plan in capital

Given concerns about the trustworthiness of renewable energy generation certificates, and how untrustworthy certificates can slow the pace of the transition to clean energy, Google is encouraging energy players to We are working on a tool that will allow us to track consumption in real time.

The tech giant this week launched a carbon-free energy program for cities, announcing partnerships with C40 cities debuting in London, Paris and Copenhagen. This program develops and implements strategies, practices, and tools to reach 24/7 clean energy generation and ensure that energy accounting is reliable.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie Haestorp Andersen said: This new partnership between C40 and Google will advance energy procurement and use clean energy during peak hours. Ultimately, this will enable municipal operations to run on clean energy sources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and set the path for others to follow. ”

Resources: Dulux recycles 1 million paint cans

Most local governments in the UK do not collect empty paint cans from homes for recycling. Therefore, to prevent the cans from ending up in landfills, Dulux has teamed up with his Veolia to launch a return scheme.

Under this system, vendors can bring empty cans into stores or arrange collection from work sites. They are recycled by Veolia and customers receive an annual certificate tracking their recycling. Partially-empty cans are recycled through our Community Repaint initiative, so you can use the full product before recycling.

Dulux and Veolia posted this week that their initiative passed the 1 million cans milestone.

Recycling high-density polyethylene (HDPE) paint pots saves up to 88% of carbon emissions compared to using virgin materials, and using recycled steel and tin saves new resources. Around 60% of emissions are saved for extraction, says Veolia UK’s CEO. Officer Donald McPhail. This is just the beginning of your journey. I encourage everyone in the industry to use this service. Because together we can make a big difference.

Mobility: BMW partners with British National Parks to charge infrastructure drives.

As in many other markets, the installation rate of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the UK is outstripping the growth of domestic EV inventories. It has been said many times that range concerns in the UK are now not about vehicle range, but about charging access.

With this in mind, 9 out of 10 visitors to the UK’s 15 national parks travel by car, so BMW UK has partnered with the UK National Parks to improve their charging infrastructure. The two organizations announced their partnership on Thursday (October 27), also choosing Pod Point as their charging point provider.

BMW UK will support National Parks UK for three years to add charging infrastructure to all parks. The Lake District benefits first as it is the most visited. Charging points will be installed at Snowdonia, Dartmoor, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs in 2023.

“The Lake District aims to be a net-zero national park by 2037, and one of the best ways to achieve this is to reduce the carbon footprint of visitor travel,” said the Lake District. said Richard Leafe, Chief Executive Officer of the National Parks. with BMW is an important step towards this, offering visitors and communities a wider choice of sustainable travel options. That means we can all play a role in protecting and continuing to enhance this special place.

The Built Environment: WorldGBC Releases Climate Resilience Guide

We often use this section of our success stories to spotlight particularly innovative buildings and developments, but this week we covered the latest industry guidance report from the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC). . Published Wednesday (October 26), the report provides practical steps that city planners and developers can take to incorporate climate adaptation into their projects.

The guide highlights how many urban areas around the world will face rising temperatures and extreme weather events in the coming decades, and the impacts of coastal and river erosion and flash flooding. Assisting the Council in developing the guide were Buro Happold, Multiplex, Saint-Gobain and Shaw Contract.

Christina Gamboa, Chief Executive Officer of WorldGBC, said this principle-based resource will support the much-needed shift to people-centric infrastructure solutions considering different city sizes.

It’s time to scale low-carbon, resilient, and equitable built environment solutions for everyone, everywhere. And the time has come for impactful policy responses by local and regional leaders to enable this much-needed transformation.

Business Leadership: Launching a Greener Litigation Pledge in Italy

Did you know that of all the podcast episodes edie has released so far this year, this special edition about the relationship between the legal system and the transition to net zero is the most popular?

And with that shameless plug-in, smoothly go to the news that the Greener Litigation has started in Italy, with Pavia e Ansaldo as the first signer.

Greener Litigation was first launched in 2020. Its co-founders have seen the carbon emission benefits of moving to remote hearing as a result of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. The aim is to accelerate decarbonisation, thereby aligning the court system with his 1.5C temperature pathway of the Paris Agreement.

After securing more than 75 signatories in the UK, the organization launched pledges in Italy this month. Signatories should limit their emissions by avoiding hard copy documents and taking measures such as reducing business travel, especially international travel.

Olivia Wybraniec, member of the Greener Litigation Steering Committee, said: Legal experts for reducing the carbon impact of dispute resolution. ”

© Faversham House Ltd 2022 edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for personal use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/googles-clean-energy-for-cities-and-greener-litigation-the-sustainability-success-stories-of-the-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos