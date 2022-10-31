Huawei, BRIN partner in AI research and innovation to strengthen the digital ecosystem, CIOSEA news, ETCIO SEA





Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) in relation to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G technology, and the development of research and innovation in Indonesia. concluded. digital ecosystem. The MoU is an effort to foster cooperation to strengthen research and innovation ecosystems in order to build a digitally-based green economy and harness natural resources.

The purpose of the MoU is to synergistically leverage the resources and capabilities of both Huawei and BRIN to contribute to the growth of Indonesia’s digital industry and the development of cloud systems. The MoU was signed at the Indonesia Research and Innovation (InaRI) Expo 2022 held at Cibinong Science Center, Bogor Regency, West Java. Laksana Tri Handoko, head of BRIN and Jason Zhang, CEO of Huawei Cloud Indonesia, were present as witnesses to the signing ceremony. The MoU was signed by Budi Prawara, Head of BRIN Electronics and Informatics Research Organization (OREI), and Yenty Joman, Head of Government Relations of Huawei Indonesia, representing BRIN and Huawei respectively.

Laksana Tri Handoko, Director of BRIN, said BRIN will implement various initiatives to strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem in order to embody a digital-based economy that is environmentally friendly and utilizes natural resources (SDA). He affirmed that he encourages cooperation with relevant parties.

“The MoU initiated by BRIN and Huawei Indonesia was held at InaRI Expo 2022. It aims to be a showcase for the progress of research and innovation in Indonesia. BRIN will also initiate BRIN cooperation with various domestic and international stakeholders.Through InaRI Expo 2022, BRIN will also collaborate with all researchers from various institutions We invite innovators to share their successes to inspire the next generation of researchers and innovators.

Meanwhile, Jason Chan, CEO of Huawei Cloud Indonesia, said, “In the future, the success of the digital economy will depend on at least three factors: strong digital infrastructure, talented digital talent, and a mature digital ecosystem. It will depend on two major factors.”

By 2025, over 85% of organizations will adopt a cloud-first strategy. For this reason, Huawei Cloud recently launched a local data center in Jakarta. Over the next five years, he plans to invest more than US$300 million to strengthen Cloudline. Furthermore, to help strengthen Indonesia’s digital talent, through the Huawei ASEAN Academy platform, Huawei is now developing 60,000 digital talent within two years as part of its commitment to develop 100,000 digital talent within five years. We have trained over 8000 professionals. Jason Chan said it all comes down to the belief that synergies need to play out for wider collaboration that involves the entire ecosystem working together to achieve success.

