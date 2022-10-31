Innovator of the Year, Johnson Lam, has the biggest impact on bonus time





Johnson Lam lived a full-blown life focused on three interests: I, Me, and Myself. It was about a career, about climbing the corporate ladder as quickly as possible, and enjoying life to the fullest.

But then, in 2010, an off-road motorcycle accident in the hills of Tanjung Bungah in Penang broke his body and caused him to undergo an out-of-body experience, forcing him to reassess his priorities and reset the trajectory of his life. it was done.

I was hovering over my own body lying on a large rock, looking at my friend and frightened trying to regain consciousness.

Confused and scared, Johnson asked for more time. The next thing he remembered was waking up in the hospital and being told he had stopped breathing for a complete five minutes before coming back in. Doctors told me he was lucky to be alive.

Johnson doesn’t believe luck is involved. The incident caused him to question his purpose in life and reflect on himself. He didn’t like what he saw.

I started focusing on growing the people around me, making an impact on the community, and growing with everyone. called time.

With unparalleled drive, determination and playfulness, not reckless fun, Johnson uses his bonus time to lead the self-solve movement in Malaysia, which has a reputation for creative and innovative approaches to problem solving. became one of

His efforts got a big boost in January when Johnson was named the first Innovator of the Year winner at the inaugural Top in Tech Innovation Award 2021 produced by Digital News Asia and Malaysiakini.

[Ed Note: NK Tong, Group Managing Director of Bukit Kiara Properties is Lead Judge for the Innovator of The Year category.]

This realization helped open doors and validated my KakiRepair idea. KakiRepair has since become the first and only Malaysian Facebook community to win the Facebook Group Community Accelerator 2022.

KakiRepair (roughly speaking, someone with a talent for fixing things) is a community group he formed in July 2017 as a way to encourage a strong culture of fixing things among Malaysians.

KakiRepair’s roots were formed in Johnson’s childhood experiences, shaping his innovative talents and reinforcing the adage that necessity is the mother of invention.

From a young age, I was surrounded by natural resources and had access to broken items, but lacked formal knowledge and opportunities. Inspired to find creative ways to combine the two or the two to repair broken or damaged items or create new ones from different sets of parts. He discovered, especially after his near-death experience in 2010, that he had a natural talent for repairing both mechanical and electrical components. This talent has been honed through hard work, continuous learning, and a desire to share your talents with others.

In the same year, formed KakiDIY, the predecessor of KakiRepair.

Kakidiy focused on education and life skills to create innovators and entrepreneurs, said Johnson, and has activities such as DIY education, open Makerspace, hosting makerthons and hackathons, and even fostering startups. said.

Seven years later, the motivation for launching KakiRepair was the lack of skill in repairing items, lack of space and tools to do so, and users throwing away broken items that eventually broke. He explains that it was because of constant complaints. in a landfill.

I didn’t like what was going on and didn’t want to accept it, he said. Hence the launch of Kaki Repair.

The impact of the past five years has been tremendous, he said.

– KakiRepair is now a sustainable, organically scaling and self-sufficient community.

– Over 500,000 people engaged in KakiRepair FB group (52k+ members)

– Over RM1 million products repaired

– KakiRepair Volunteers Dispatched to Help Flood Victims Around Malaysia

– Reduces carbon footprint per tonne

What’s next for KakiRepair and KakiDIY? We would like to grow KakiRepair by revitalizing local communities in Malaysia and neighboring countries. As a whole, KakiDIY will focus more on education and social enterprise perspectives to solve more problems in Malaysian society, especially life skills, jobs and mobility, said Johnson. Others as Chief His Innovation Officer.

On a personal level, Johnson said the Innovator of the Year award has strengthened his portfolio as a mentor and coach for startups and university programs. I am frequently contacted for lectures to give talks in neighboring countries such as Malaysia and Singapore, Philippines and Thailand.

Johnsons Bonus Time seems to be in overdrive.

We are now accepting submissions for the Top In Tech Innovation Awards 2022, including eight categories, by November 30, 2022.

#YourInnovationStoryMatters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malaysiakini.com/brandedcontent/641734 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos