Underwater robot race pushes the limits of technology

Further breakthroughs are expected at the underwater intelligent robot competition that kicked off on Friday in the coastal waters of the Jinshitan National Tourist Resort in Dalian, Liaoning Province.

Liu Yuhang, member of the OurEDA team at Dalian University of Technology, said:

The team ranked first in the man-machine collaboration group in the previous competition.

This year, the team improved the remote-operated vehicle’s software and hardware to improve the performance of underwater image detection and image enhancement.

“We also added auxiliary functions such as depth determination and orientation so that the robot can hover at any depth,” said Liu.

Launched in 2017, the China Underwater Robot Professional Contest consists of one online competition and two offline competitions held in Dalian and Zhanjiang, Guangdong.

The Dalian Conference is sponsored by China National Natural Science Foundation, Dalian Municipal Government and Pengcheng Research Institute. This year, 110 students from 20 teams from domestic universities participated.

Luo Zhongxuan, vice president of Dalian University of Technology, the organizer of the competition, said:

In recent years, the team has made progress in the areas of external design, intelligent algorithm integration, and smart grasping. According to Luo, the record of intelligent underwater grasping maneuvers is constantly increasing.

Underwater robots are widely and urgently needed in areas such as sea farming, subsea pipeline inspection, and special operations.

Luo said the contest has become an exchange platform for supply and demand.

Dalian University of Technology works closely with Pengcheng Laboratory on artificial intelligence and image processing, underwater robot bodies, and underwater observation systems.

The two companies also cooperated with Dalian’s Jinpu New Area to build a marine intelligent equipment evaluation and testing base to promote research and development.

Li Pengyu, vice chairman of the Dalian Municipal Party and head of the administrative committee of Dalian Jinpu New Area, said: A new area on the level of Northeast China.

According to Li, Jinpu will build a platform to facilitate major projects in the field.

“Some technologies and achievements of underwater robots are ready for industrial incubation,” said Yuan Chi, director of the coastal city’s science and technology department.

Jinpu’s base will play a key role in the evaluation of underwater vehicle hardware and software and their implementation in the industry, said Yuan.

“We want to foster an underwater version of private drone maker DJI Technology,” he said.

Lu Yi contributed to this story.

