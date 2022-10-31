



I had a question earlier this year. Like billions of us, we searched for answers in the search engine affectionately known as Google.

According to the latest data, more than 8.5 billion searches are performed on Google every day and more than 99,000 searches per second. Except Almighty God, Mothers and Teachers, no entity answers questions as honestly as this ubiquitous search engine. This helps explain why Google is the most visited website in the world, beating out runner-up YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Even among search engines, Google dominates with nearly 92% market share (Bing 3%, Yahoo! 1.5%, Yandex and Baidu about 1% each). Its parent company, Alphabet, is estimated to be his third most valuable technology company in the world, behind computer giants Apple and Microsoft, but ahead of Amazon.

A lot of this may be a given. What is South America’s most venomous snake? …Is balk really a Scrabble word?

The mighty Google excels at this kind of truncated question. But for more complex problems, its usefulness is beginning to wane. A teenage girl laments. Investigator questions, is God really real? Or are there important questions like why weird Al didn’t win a Grammy for Amish Paradise?

But there is another set of questions that Google seems to be unwavering in and instead offers… well, a little bit more interesting answers.

For example, on that fateful spring day, I was curious about the number of New York police officers injured in protests after the death of George Floyd.

So I googled it. But I didn’t find a direct answer on the first page of results. Or second. Or page 3. I’m frankly baffled that I haven’t been able to find an objective answer to a question that seems so important.

Instead, the search engine turned its attention to something else, Google thought, about how often the New York Police Department itself was accused of aggression during protests that same summer.

To be fair, recent searches have done better, with some research on the extent of police injuries, but most results still minimize them and another guiding you to the place.

But I’ve been wondering: Why didn’t this simple question yield clear results as readily available as song lyrics or poisonous reptiles? Can you really trust Google with your health-related questions?

The prejudice of companies putting their own interests first has been well known for years, resulting in a $2.7 billion fine from the EU in 2017. And in 2018, then-President Donald Trump claimed that Google and others were suppressing conservative voices and hiding good information and news. They control what we can see and what we cannot see.

These concerns were escalated in late 2019 by a fired Google engineer. That’s because Google executives said they would use their power to control the flow of information to the public and ensure that Trump is defeated in his 2020. Since then, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has testified before Congress. He vigorously defends the company against such allegations.

Do the results skew to the left?

So what is actually correct? In 2020, Nathan Gotch led a careful analysis of his 500 results across 50 politically driven terms, calculating results based on whether they were nonpartisan or left or right. While 63% of Google’s results were nonpartisan, his results often show left-wing websites on key political topics, and 32% of the results come from left-wing publications. 5% from right-wing sites.

Gotch believes the better SEO strategies of the left are responsible for this trend, but acknowledges that right-wing websites clearly have less visibility and coverage on key political topics. rice field.

Another analysis by Patrick Stocks later that year found that liberal websites definitely got more (organic) traffic than conservative ones. He attributes this in part to the fact that innovative websites have a lot of backlinks and conservatives are wary of his Google.

This vigilance has led to the creation of other search engines for those concerned about censorship.Todd Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, found that I wasn’t getting the results I expected. Later, I recently launched a search engine called Freespoke.

I wanted to try this alternative, so I picked some of the hottest questions in American society today and compared the results from both search engines side by side. By the way, for example, the Guttmacher Institute’s pro-abortion myth-busting article hit.

Asking the same question in my Freespoke search yielded results that directly addressed the question. Among them was his one reply from a Roman Catholic site.

It’s worth noting that until page 5 of Google’s search results, not a single anti-abortion comment appeared for this very Catholic question. So I tried the same comparative search using social questions like: Are unarmed black men more at risk of being shot by police? Are white Christians really the greatest threat to American democracy? And will climate change really burn the planet to the ground?

What I found interesting about the first page results (where an estimated 92% of the clicks come from) is that the Google results showed almost unanimous results, leading to a single, monolithic answer. As such, parents wondering if they should help their teens transition were gently urged to ease their fears. Those asking about white Christians and democracy were convinced that white nationalists were a bigger threat than they imagined. There was absolutely no vague warning that there was no hope.

The Free Spoke search engine also provided articles that reflected mainstream opinion, but I noticed a diversity of views on the results. White Christian Nationalism: A Threat to Democracy? Even with climate change, there have been several articles exploring the debate more broadly. Is climate change an existential threat? Is global warming just a natural cycle?

Wrong question?

While it’s natural to want search engines to provide the right answers for settled facts, we want search engines to present diverse perspectives when meaningful debate is still taking place. should.

But in nearly every socially and politically sensitive question I ask Google, the majority of the first answers reflect a popular orthodox position: a politically liberal conclusion. I’m persuading you.

I also find it interesting that many of the Google search results move me away from the question I asked and towards answering a question I clearly should have asked. (For example, my search results on the abortion question strongly suggested that I should have instead asked, “How does lack of access to abortion hurt women?”)

The legitimacy of search results has been particularly noticeable in health-related queries recently, especially since the pandemic. When asked about a specific treatment or health condition, he almost gave up on that task because he only gave one answer to almost every question. Similar to social media censorship, health-related searches appear to be even more biased than political searches. My results stopped using Google search altogether when I had to go through 8-10 pages of results to find clinically relevant data that didn’t match the COVID narrative at the time.

So what does this mean? I reached out to one of his colleagues who has studied dissemination of knowledge for many years and has published research on Google Scholar to hear his thoughts. Reflecting on trends in universities, mainstream his media and tech companies, he succinctly states:

Note that this was before Elon Musk acquired Twitter.

To be fair, there are many factors that affect search results. Some of them even help search engine optimization experts manipulate the system and try to rank higher in search results.

There is also a clear industrial impact. For example, first-page health-related results that aren’t from public bodies often have to do with pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and his WebMD. Go ahead and search for anything related to health.

With all of this, it’s nice to have alternative search engines available. But do they have a lot of chances to break through in the market? Hey, it’s worth a try. But if I were a bettor, I would put my money into more plausible options. We are all starting to realize that we need to think for ourselves instead of relying on Google to think for us, especially when it comes to the most important questions. of all.

In that case, calling mom home or praying for higher wisdom is our best option.

Jacob Hess is editor of Public Square Magazine and served on the board of the National Coalition of Dialogue and Deliberation. Since the publication of Youre Not as Crazy as I Thought (But Youre Still Wrong), co-authored with Phil Neisser, he has worked to promote liberal and conservative understanding. With Carrie Skalda, Kyle Anderson, and Ty Mansfield, Hess also wrote The Power of Stillness: Mindful Living for Latter-day Saints.

