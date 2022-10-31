Why Apple’s SKAdNetwork 4.0 Release Will Impact Mobile App Measurement





Alongside the release of iOS 16.1 last week, Apple quietly rolled out SkAdNetwork 4.0 (SKAN 4), the latest version of its privacy-based campaign measurement framework. The new iteration of SKAN includes key improvements that promise to make the tool more efficient for both mobile app developers and marketers.

Apple launched the first version of SKAN in 2018. This is intended to give marketers the data they need to grow their business while enhancing user privacy. To achieve this, SKAN shares conversion data with advertisers without revealing user-level or device-level data.

Several key updates to SKAN 4 promise to make the framework more accessible and useful for companies looking to measure the performance of their mobile marketing campaigns. DIGIDAY spoke with multiple experts to learn how the launch of SKAdNetwork 4.0 will impact the mobile app marketing and measurement space.

Key numbers: The first version of SKAdNetwork was released in 2018, with subsequent versions published in 2020 and 2021 (release notes for all versions, including SKAN 4, can be found on Apple’s developer website published). Relatively prevalent in mobile app marketing and measurement, but not entirely prevalent. “On the publishing side, we have all his SKAN IDs for the various ad vendors that serve ads within our apps,” said Dom Davies, a mobile game consultant. “As far as user acquisition is concerned, I would say about 75% of our spend goes through ad networks that leverage his SKAN attribution.” I’ve been anticipating the release of SKAN 4 since his early June. At the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference. However, some were surprised that SKAN 4 wasn’t released at the same time as the first release of iOS 16 on September 12th. Issues in previous versions:

Enhanced privacy is certainly good for users, but not for developers.And SKAN is struggling to achieve mass adoption across the mobile app development landscape.Some marketing Officials complain that past versions of SKAN simply don’t provide enough information to respond.

Katie Madding, chief product officer at mobile measurement company Adjust, said:

At this point, Adjust still has customers who are wary of stepping into SKAN due to the complexity of the tool, according to Madding. A key factor behind the changes Apple implemented in SKAN 4 could be some cornered skepticism.

“At the moment, there is no incentive for customers to move to this new framework at all, due to the mountain of problems and the lack of measurement data of any kind,” Madding said of SKAN 3. He throws down the gauntlet and says, ‘Guys, I gotta do it now. ”

Major changes:

The latest version of SKAN has three major improvements that experts say could make the tool more attractive to users.

Campaign measurement: Simply put, the SKAN 4 update will help marketers better understand which campaigns are successful in driving quality users to their app. In previous versions of her SKAN, campaigns could only be identified by campaign ID numbers from 0 to 99. SKAN 4 includes a feature called “Source ID” that assigns a detailed 4-digit identifier to each campaign. There are currently 10,000 different ID combinations compared to only 100 campaign IDs. Conversion Value: SKAN 4 expands marketers’ options for measuring the quality of in-app engagement: whether a user is actually making a purchase or encouraging others to buy. Marketers can assign conversion value to low, medium, and high granularity, essentially giving them more opportunity to understand the value of a particular user. Web Support: SKAN 4 gives marketers access to improved web-to-app attribution, giving marketers a better sense of how advertising in traditional her web browsers leads to in-app engagement. You will understand better. Cross-channel attribution becomes easier when a company has ad inventory in both app and web. “Previous versions of his SKAN didn’t support it at all,” says Madding (this blog post by Madding goes more into how these improvements work. provides a detailed technical breakdown).

Despite the aforementioned fixes, SKAN 4 is still far from perfect. And while it might make life easier for developers and marketers across the mobile app development space, its release is relatively uncommon for most users. It’s a subtle change.

“This is a behind-the-scenes change,” says Davies. “We know there are issues with SKAdNetwork, and we’ve factored those shortcomings into our model already, so we can buy with a lot of confidence. At this point, whatever happens, it’s going to make things easier for us.” Just make it.”

As the industry adjusts to SKAN 4, Davis said he expects to see more updates and changes to the framework in the future, but doesn’t see any major disruptions on the horizon. .

“I think it’s always a work in progress. There are always small improvements,” he said. “But I think we are out of the worst at the moment.

