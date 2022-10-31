Google reveals how it calculated the Pixel Watch’s 24-hour battery life.





Google has updated a support post (via 9to5Google) focusing on the Pixel Watch battery. When the device launched, Google said users could expect up to 24 hours of battery life from the 294mAh battery that powers the watch. At the same time, the company said, “Charging times are approximate. Using certain features will shorten battery life. Battery life will vary depending on enabled features, usage, environment, and many other factors. Actual battery life may be less than this.” It makes sense. In this way, anyone whose Pixel Watch has less than 24 hours of battery left on hers can solve the problem depending on how they use the device. Seriously, this is how most mobile devices work. But wouldn’t it be great to know what features Google used to bring the Pixel Watch’s 24-hour battery life to life, exactly as Google updated the aforementioned support page? Google currently writes that the Pixel Watch’s 24-hour battery life is based on usage: 240 notifications. 280 time checks. 5 minute LTE call. Download and play YouTube music in a 45 minute LTE and GPS workout. 50 minutes of navigation (Google Maps) when connected to a mobile phone via Bluetooth. A clock configured with default settings, such as always-on display (AOD) set to off.

According to Google, you may need to disable the always-on display (which is disabled by default) to ensure your Pixel Watch’s battery life lasts all day. This doesn’t mean the clock can’t automatically run 24 hours with the AOD on, but it does make it harder to do so.

Disabling always-on display will increase the chances of your Pixel Watch battery lasting all day

Apple also has a website explaining how they came up with the Apple Watch’s all-day battery life. According to Apple, “All-day battery life is based on usage of:

Over the course of 18 hours, I did 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app usage, and a 60 minute workout playing music from my Apple Watch over Bluetooth. Using Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) includes connecting to an iPhone via Bluetooth for the entire 18 hour test. Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) usage includes a total of 4 hours of LTE connectivity and 14 hours of connectivity to iPhone via Bluetooth over 18 hours. ”

Apple states, “Apple Watch Series 8 battery life in Low Power Mode is based on usage of: 180 time checks, 180 notifications, 90 minutes of app usage, and Apple Watch over Bluetooth. Play music from 60 minute workouts, over 36 hours.” The Apple Watch Series 8 has a 308mAh battery.

