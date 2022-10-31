Google’s Great Ghoul Duel Browser Game Comes Back From The Dead





The day before Halloween, Google reworked its logo and created an online multiplayer game, The Great Ghoul Duel, to help people understand the spirit of things. The company has featured games on its homepage before, but this is the first time you can actually play against strangers from around the world.

This article was originally published on October 31, 2018. This Halloween has been republished and edited to reflect the game’s return and resurrection to his Google homepage for his season, complete with new maps and new characters. You can learn more and play here.

I know what you’re thinking…why would you want another way to engage with randos on the internet? No. Instead, you just run around a small maze trying to collect more spirits than the other team.

It’s not terribly complicated, but there are some issues that make it easy to forget what brought you to Google to search in the first place.

Collected spirits must be returned to the base to contribute to the team total. Spirits will chase you around like a JRPG character, and when enemy players collide with them, they will automatically steal some of your collected spirits.

The more spirits you collect, the faster you can progress. This certainly helps, but the longer the tail, the more vulnerable it is to enemies.

As the number of spirits increases, you can get various buffs such as night vision and magnetism. This allows you to spot large spirits worth 10, or attract smaller spirits from around the map as you pass by.

The fact that the team gets stronger as the total grows also creates an interesting snowball effect.

Google’s first interactive doodle dates back to May 2010, when the company celebrated the arcade game’s 30th anniversary by turning its homepage logo into a recreation of Pac-Man.

In 2016, we debuted our first Halloween-themed game at Magic Cat Academy. Players traced shapes to cast spells and defeat enemies, but The Great Ghoul Duel is much more complicated by comparison.

At the risk of overanalyzing a simple browser game, the underlying mechanics actually remind me of Destiny 2’s newest competitive mode, Gambit. Because it contains basic risk and profit calculations.

Perhaps next year Halloween Doodle will take the next step and add microtransactions.

