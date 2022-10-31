This Entrepreneur Tells What Albania Needs to Open the Next Stage of Growth





For Gerion Treska, the unpredictable world of entrepreneurship came naturally. The desire to explore how businesses operate day-to-day has always been in his mind. He says this is nothing new for Albanian and Balkan societies.

“Nevertheless, I have always failed to feel right about being conformed. Since then, I have been involved in my entrepreneurial experience from a very young age.

While learning the tricks of the trade, Treska also has some respectable teachers, including Bangladeshi social entrepreneur, banker, economist, civil society leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, whom he met in 2012. There was

“It was a milestone moment when I started working on my personal entrepreneurial path and the local ecosystem,” he recalls.

Currently, Treska is Chief Business Officer of Almotech, a Tirana-based mobile and web development company, and Program Manager of Junior Achievement Albania, a non-profit organization dedicated to preparing young people for employment and entrepreneurship.

But he considers himself a “baby entrepreneur”, especially since countries like Albania have a long way to go to success.

In an interview with The Recursive, he shares his thoughts on the future of the Albanian startup ecosystem and the many startups, companies and founders seeking entrepreneurship paths in the Balkan country.

The Recursive: What are the biggest milestones for the Albanian startup ecosystem? What have you observed over the past few years?

Gerion Treska: ‘I am working on a startup’ is now a jargon used among young people in Tirana. Every time I hear this phrase, it makes me very happy, but I’m still not clear on the “why” I want to start a startup.

Our economy has many small businesses. There can be many reasons for this, such as “be my own boss” or “I don’t have to depend on others”. This same big number can lead to confusion between building a startup and building a startup. building a business.

So we’ve “plunged” into the startup world and started a kind of community/ecosystem. It’s nice to see many training programs that imitate incubators and accelerators, not only in Tirana, but also outside of Tirana.

The second big milestone is that some bootstrapped startups like Pubr have finally made it. This means a lot to the ecosystem as a role model of perseverance building sustainable growth. On the other hand, there are some startups that have been on the investment radar for quite some time, drawing attention to both the ecosystem and the country itself.

Albanian entrepreneurs at Pirates Summit 2022

What are the pros and cons of Albanian founders?

Albanian founders stubbornly stay in the market! It may be a great inner skill when you are a founder, both in the short and long term. But it can also pose a lot of problems, such as investor preparation, when working with teams. The moment they come up with an idea or see a concept that works in another market, they believe it is something they can adopt or implement in their local market. figure.

An example of this is the many software house agencies in Tirana. Most of them started as a startup team with an idea, but when they realized the market was small or not so easy to scale up to the international market, they moved to third parties, software building, web The site began to serve the digital.marketing etc.

However, they are also weak in patience. Staying stubbornly in the market sounds good, but due to the structure of the market, its size, bureaucracy, informality and corruption, staying in the market is not easy.

These and many other factors help test and build the patience of those who choose to continue rather than give up. There was, but things changed the moment implementation began.

Which industries and solutions are important for Albanian startups and are they likely to become the first unicorns in the country?

Albania tends to make all young people programmers and coders. This worries me because agriculture and tourism suffer from a lack of concrete solutions, support and manpower. That’s why we believe technology and innovation can bring effective and intuitive solutions to solve these problems.

Because of the brain drain, the tiers were obscured. People leaving means fewer people and more technology to manage “staying in the market”. This may also look like a good time for decision makers to refocus their strategies and work plans. Education, both formal and informal, also plays a big role.

If we have unicorns, it’s because the founders have sacrificed so much of their and their partners’ lives to get to that point. ,don’t know. To the extent that investing in Albania is perceived as high risk for start-ups as well as SMEs, real investors may choose to approach Albanian start-ups or establish them elsewhere outside of Albania. would hesitate.

What are your goals for 2023, and for that matter, the goals of the Albanian startup ecosystem?

Actor’s main goal is to continue to focus on providing networking, education and know-how for people to start startups and businesses wherever they are.

Due to the slow pace of ecosystem development, it would be too ambitious to think that the first unicorn will be born within the next five years. Given that at the end of next year he will have two more scalable and successful startups like Publer, that’s a good sign of growth.

Nevertheless, all future comparisons and plans require a clear vision. Albanian founders are increasingly required to participate in international startups his competitions, events, conferences and trainings. This exposure helps shape the founder’s mind and perspective of what they are trying to do and what they are building.

It doesn’t stand alone or do anything alone. So you need to move from a sole proprietorship mindset to a team mindset. Hopefully, this disclosure will raise awareness of the Albanian ecosystem of potential angel investors and VCs.

