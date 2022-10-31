Rapid 5G Growth Drives Latest Automotive Innovations





To meet the challenges of commercialization and bring the 5G experience to the automotive industry in a unified way this year, we must make smart investments and work to build strong cross-industry partnerships.

Whether on scenic routes or highways, today’s connectivity demands extreme precision and speed. From navigation screens to driving recorders, information sent to and from drivers and passengers must be seamless and virtually flawless.

This burgeoning need puts 5G wireless data at the forefront of the latest automotive innovations. And self-driving cars may be the tip of the iceberg. The industry pioneer leverages low-latency, high-speed transmission to drive new connected his car concepts that help shape the fabric of cities, the way businesses operate, and our daily lives.

According to McKinsey, it all starts with smarter cars for a safer and busier future, a key demand for the auto industry, which could increase the revenue pool by 30% over the next eight years to over $5 trillion, according to McKinsey. there is.

With the latest 5G services and edge computing technologies, companies are testing new fully connected automotive concepts to meet the needs of today’s drivers. The common goal is to create modern vehicles that provide personalized smartphones, automated assistants, real-time traffic and weather information, while also securely transmitting data in an emergency.

Circle of smart city innovation

Without automotive innovation, city planners can only move the needle so far. There are currently hundreds of smart city projects in place around the world, with the World Bank predicting that by 2050, 2 billion It is estimated that 100,000 vehicles may run on the road. It relies on sensors embedded in everything from the road surface to the vehicles driving on it.

One of the biggest innovations underway is Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology. This allows direct communication between the vehicle and its surroundings (including other vehicles). V2X and vehicle networks, often referred to as the Internet of Things (IoT) on the road, first started in the United States, Europe, and Japan and were standardized around 2010. You interact with everything from street signs and bumper-to-bumper traffic to potholes and more severely damaged pavement via the touchscreen inside your vehicle. Sensors powered by 5G transmission will now allow him to be integrated into multiple parts of a single vehicle, ensuring safe and seamless navigation while ensuring privacy for all owners and operators.

For example, multi-edge computing software platforms like MECWAVE leverage ultra-low latency signals to accelerate the deployment and extension of V2X to non-V2X vehicles and devices such as bicycles, scooters, smartphones and smart glasses. increase. MECWAVE is complemented by two of his additional solutions: HARMAN Savari StreetWAVE and Savari MobiWAVE. They can be used together or individually to enhance vehicle communication.

navigate the future

Another major advance in this work is in-vehicle mapping. This allows the navigation system to pinpoint specific locations and events instantly and accurately without interfering. Vehicle GPS navigation systems are constantly evolving, and the rapid growth of V2X will further advance detailed mapping of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. Centralized daily traffic, weather, and other services in the cloud will become more tangible to commercial and consumer drivers through 5G networks and edge computing, paving the way for smoother road services. I’m here. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these technologies can greatly improve the accuracy and effectiveness of today’s vehicle functions.

Mobile apps have topped nearly every list of innovations in recent years, but 5G’s low latency and high throughput, as well as its reliability, will unlock limitless possibilities for the future of the automotive industry. From car monitors and cameras to personalized entertainment and news, every important feature is ripe for improvement. In-vehicle display screens offer a richer experience that can be enhanced with 3D mapping, HD video, and cloud-based streaming, while optimized data transfer speeds save time and money for both automakers and drivers. .

Of course, the future of the automotive industry is not just about giving both drivers and pedestrians greater control. Such tasks require highly responsive and reliable data through trusted providers and a secure platform that can withstand long distances. 5G will deliver significant reliability improvements in such scenarios, making it a key factor in critical decision-making inside the vehicle.

Mobility, networking and safety

The number of 5G users worldwide will grow from less than 200 million subscribers in 2019 to more than 650 million by the end of last year, according to Ericsson’s latest mobility report, as network speeds steadily increase is rapidly increasing. North America leads the way with his 5G penetration in 2021 reaching nearly 30% of his. Globally, the number of his 5G users for commercial and consumer use is expected to exceed 1 billion by the end of this year.

As drivers and pedestrians require near-instantaneous notification of car crashes and other traffic disruptions, road construction, and extreme weather conditions in today’s world, the global market for 5G-powered automotive technology is growing steadily as well. We are poised to grow.

The 5G Automotive Association and its eight global members, including Verizon, Intel and HARMAN, recently partnered with a local public group in Virginia to test the concept during a live trial in Blacksburg. Using 5G signals and multi-access edge computing, high-speed computers link with vehicle sensors and smartphones to deliver live data through user-approved apps. For example, all connected devices receive a warning message when a potentially dangerous situation is nearby.

These advances are key to reducing road-related accidents, which are increasing at a record pace. With approximately 6 million automobile accidents each year in the United States, traffic accidents remain the leading cause of death in the United States. Instead of simply sensing their surroundings, 5G-enabled cars, trucks, and other vehicles will be able to react on the fly, minimizing crashes and making roads safer.

And given that more time is spent in the car with the move to electric vehicles and autonomous driving, connected cars are increasingly getting remote software and firmware updates to keep the technology inside up to date. To do. Ongoing, he said, the expansion of 5G will allow more data to be sent to and from vehicles at faster speeds.

Similarly, passengers can stream, chat and upload content faster without compromising quality, creating a more immersive experience. Do you know? As more employees return to the office and their commute lengthens, they may find themselves joining their next video conference from the passenger seat.

Image Source: Shutterstock

