Tech platform helps lawyers work flexibly





Most LegalTech startups, whether they are major law firms or large corporations, prioritize the business-to-business (B2B) aspect of the space and have delivered significant innovation in the space over the past five to ten years. increase.

This one-sided focus creates a huge gap on the consumer side of the market, according to Pierre Proner, co-founder and CEO of UK legaltech firm Lawhive. Businesses will not be able to seek quality legal aid or defend their legal rights.

Related: LegalTech Meets Law Firm’s Need for Digital-First Billing, Data Solutions

This gap Lawhive has been trying to fill since it launched 18 months ago, provides an online platform that connects attorneys and potential clients. Many of our clients have legal issues that have been unresolved for 2-3 years. told PYMNTS in an interview.

Read more: London LegalTech startup Clara raises $3.5M seed round

Today, UK law firms practice across 12 different areas of law, including matters relating to employment, family law, property and wills.

Another area where we’ve seen significant demand for legal support is in consumer rights cases such as refunds and compensation for canceled flights. This problem was experienced by Proner and his co-founders during the pandemic and ultimately influenced his launch of Lawhive. That particular area continues to be a big growth engine for the company, he said.

Meeting Attorneys’ Demands for Flexibility

According to Proner, there is a big trend and movement away from the traditional law firm model, with more lawyers embracing the flexibility that freelance work offers.

Many Lawyers and Attorneys Working Through Lawhive [have] He explained that he wanted to leave big companies, practice on his own, and have more freedom and flexibility in how they operate.

While this trend is in line with the evolution of employment norms in many other industries, UK lawyers have been allowed to operate only outside of regulated entities in 2019, giving them more flexible working opportunities. A tailwind has been created for the LegalTech platform to attract lawyers for terms.

However, choosing to do it alone comes with its own set of challenges. As Proner pointed out, the burden of regulatory compliance is no less for small firms and independent freelance solicitors than for larger firms.

Also read: Software acts as a digital attorney to help EU companies comply with GDPR

To tackle this problem, Lowhive leverages automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline much of the work that attorneys do on each case, including repetitive administrative and onboarding-related tasks.

According to Proner, their software-as-a-solution (SaaS) tools seek to boost efficiency with AI rather than replace human expertise, giving clients the ability to combine legal operations and expertise. It makes the actual delivery easier and more cost effective.

And, as efficiencies enable lawyers to serve more clients, lawyers are able to pass the cost savings on to consumers without impacting their own bottom line.

Clients are charged one-third of what they would normally have to pay to justify the time spent by the attorney. For us, it’s a fundamental realization and very game-changing in terms of access to consumer pricing, he said.

For all PYMNTS EMEA coverage, subscribe to our daily EMEA newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter.

We were always looking for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.

learn more

https://www.pymnts.com/cfo/2022/tech-and-teamwork-help-companies-prepare-to-go-public/partial/

Read more: The Connected Economy, EMEA, Flexwork, Lawhive, Lawyers, Legal Services, LegalTech, News, Pierre Proner, pymnts tv, Lawyers, Videos, Telecommuting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/connectedeconomy/2022/tech-platforms-help-lawyers-catch-up-with-flexible-work-trend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos