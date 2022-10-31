Marks and Spencer BEAM Academy Hackathon Tackles Digital and Omnichannel Challenges — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The initiative focuses on solving the challenges associated with sustainability, digitizing processes, improving stores and enhancing the customer experience as M&S aims to become a digital-first omnichannel retailer. .

Hosted by the company’s BEAM Academy platform, these events are held semi-annually.

Conor Rose, Principal Strategist at M&S, said:

We bring together colleagues across our business to solve problems, drive ambition, collaboration and learning, and drive our business to achieve more for our customers.

It’s always a really fun 24 hours. Thank you to the people involved for your energy, dedication and great work, well done.”

Last week, M&S also announced an expansion of its Insider program with the introduction of five new Insiders. One of them is a virtual persona named Mila (aka Marks & Spencer, Influencer, Reality, Augmented).

It was developed using a combination of photography, CGI and computer vision.

Mila was born in collaboration with Happy Finish.

Jeremy Yates, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Happy Finish said:

They are true leaders who strategically use cutting-edge technology to engage existing and new audiences. A large part of our work at M&S ​​is focused on helping brands bring their product range to life and unlock new ways to enrich the customer experience.

By creating Mira to complement our existing Insider team, we plan to do both. We look forward to many more innovative projects with the amazing team at M&S.

Launched in 2018, Insiders are made up of M&S colleagues, from store assistants and stylists to buyers and designers who share style inspiration and product discoveries with their followers. There are currently 13 insiders.

Mila joins us to showcase the latest M&S ​​collections, trends and style tips.

M&S says it will experiment by keeping pace with trending conversations, allowing it to be agile about how and when content is captured.

Creating virtual influencers also gives retailers an opportunity to connect with a younger audience.

M&S claims to be the first major retailer to try its own digital character.

Anna Braithwaite, Director of Marketing, Apparel & Home, said:

Her presentation is the latest example of how M&S is boldly experimenting with new technologies and trends to inspire customers, including live shopping events and professional online consulting services such as digital bra fits.

Virtual influencers mean we can quickly step into live trends and conversations, opening possibilities in both the real and virtual worlds of the future. We can’t wait to hear customer feedback and see where Mira goes next.

Christmas time, live shopping and wine

Also last week, M&S launched its first dedicated live shoppable Christmas series on M&S.com. Guest presenters will cover different themes each week in this series. This includes decorating your home for Christmas, great gifts, guides on what to wear, and more.

The show airs live every Thursday at 6:00 PM.

M&S first entered the space in January, giving customers the opportunity to participate in live broadcasts available for purchase, hear more about the product range and ask questions of the experts live.

