Former Google CEO emerges as Democratic frontrunner ahead of midterm elections





Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, a longtime Democratic donor, recently stepped up his political giving to the Democratic Party in the form of large donations and support for tech campaigns.

With an estimated net worth of more than $19 billion, according to Bloomberg, Schmidt has made political contributions to Democratic campaigns and political action committees for decades, but the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Since 2016, he has made significant donations to progressive causes, according to. data. Over the past six years, the former Google executive has shoved more than $13 million of his money, mostly to Democrats.

According to the data, Mr. Schmidt especially increased his contributions in 2020. He forked over $224,000 of his during the 2016 presidential cycle, after which he forked a whopping $8.5 million in 2020 and over $4 million during the current cycle.

The majority of his donations went to the Democratic campaign, with his most recent Republican contribution, four payments to Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah)’s campaign, in March 2018. Recorded.

Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Other States with Important Intermediate Races: Why Are They Important?

Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and co-founder of Schmidt Futures (Tallinn Digital Summit/YouTube/Screenshot)

Additionally, Schmidt is covertly funding key cogs in the Democratic Party’s state election technology machinery. During the current election cycle, Schmidt transferred her $227,000 in-kind donation to STAC Labs, a tech startup launched in 2019. He funded through nonprofits to promote technology and voter data analytics services on behalf of Democrats in 18 states. According to the FEC filing, the parties.

“At stac labs, we work to ensure that progressives not only have the best data and technology, but can use it effectively,” the company’s website states. Few other details about its operations are provided. “By pooling data support staff and providing discounted tools, stac labs accelerate analytical and technical capabilities for party, state, and local campaigns.”

Toss-up race DEM rewarded donors with lucrative contracts, document show

Schmidt’s foundation, the Schmidt Family Foundation, funded STAC Labs through OneOne Ventures, a subsidiary of Schmidt Futures. Combining the three groups, Jason Berkenfeld, senior managing his director at Schmidt Futures, has his OneOne Ventures listed on his LinkedIn profile and is known as a board member of STAC Labs.

STAC Labs has worked on at least 200 campaigns with a particular focus on battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Michigan. The company was also asked for direct one-on-one coaching on his 81 campaigns in this cycle.

STAC Labs serves the Democratic Party of Arizona, where incumbent Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona, left) faces Republican challenger Blake Masters. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

In addition, STAC Labs organizes voter file data, creates voter reports using demographic and geographic information, designs templates for candidate websites, creates field reports using data that provides information about specific voters, creates new Assisted state political parties in using software to analyze congressional districts. The company also acquired her Empower Engine, a voter analytics firm, last year.

Meanwhile, Politico reported in March that Mr. Schmidt also had a significant impact on White House policy-making during the Biden administration. A dozen White House Office of Science and Technology Policy officials are close associates of Schmidt, and some even continue to receive a salary from Schmidt Futures after assuming government roles.

DEM blows up ‘unlimited’ and ‘undisclosed’ donations despite receiving thousands of dollars from ‘dark money’-funded groups

According to The New York Times, Mr. Schmidt, who backed a nonprofit venture capital fund to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, passed a beneficial incentives bill to Congress that Mr. Biden signed into law in August. I urged them to let it pass.

A spokeswoman for Schmidt declined to comment.

Schmidt joined Google in 2001 and left in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans and media research groups have accused Google of having an anti-conservative bias. A recent report by the Media Research Center concluded that the company manipulated search engine results to hide the websites of Republican candidates, and Republicans earlier this year said the company’s emails were mistakenly misplaced by Google’s email service. It said it was classified as spam.

“Your company makes it very difficult for Republicans to reach out to their supporters, but very easy for Democrats to reach out to their supporters, according to new research.” April.

“I’m particularly wary of this pattern because political dice loading is nothing new for your company,” he continued, noting that Google’s previous threat to ditch the conservative news outlet’s platform. mentioned in the statement.

Thomas Catenacci is a political writer for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/former-google-ceo-emerges-key-democratic-power-player-ahead-midterms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos