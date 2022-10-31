How Singaporean organizations can lead the next wave of innovation in the global battle for talent





Abhilash Purushothaman, Regional Vice President and General Manager Asia, AppDimension

Organizations in all sectors are urgently looking to bolster their digital transformation programs to drive competitive advantage as economies around the world recover from the global pandemic. The next era of innovation is advancing rapidly as enterprises reimagine their applications in response to rapidly changing customer needs and enable new models of hybrid work.

So it’s no exaggeration to say that the need to attract, retain, and motivate top IT talent has never been more important. Organizations cannot achieve their innovation goals without a sufficient number of highly skilled technicians. In Singapore, the battle for top international talent has intensified over the past few months as the city-state reopened its economy ahead of regional rivals such as Hong Kong and Shanghai. Fortunately, many international companies moving to Singapore are further straining an already stretched labor market.

The reality is that digital skills shortages continue to be a significant challenge for businesses in virtually every country. Recent trends such as big resignations only make a bad situation worse. According to a Gartner study published last year, IT executives around the world are now embracing new technologies across all IT domains, including computing infrastructure and platform services, networking, security, digital workplaces, IT automation, storage and databases. We see talent shortages as the most significant barrier to recruitment.

Back in March, Tan Kiat Hau, Singapore’s Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, identified a significant skills gap in the industry. In his speech, he said the economy as a whole is short of 19,000 tech jobs, especially in software engineering and development. Recognizing this, and in order to enable Singapore to compete effectively in the global battle for the best talent, the government is introducing new overseas networks and expertise paths to attract more high-paying technical professionals. Attracted home.

The battle for tech talent is now almost unbelievably fierce. Governments aren’t the only ones pushing new talent policies. The organization has also successfully developed a broad engagement and learning strategy focused on his existing IT talent, as well as a broader digital upskilling program for a wider workforce.

The Agents of Transformation 2022 report, the latest research from Cisco AppDynamics, reveals the benefits for organizations that can create an environment where technicians can develop their skills, accelerate their careers and become Agents of Transformation. Ambition to deliver sustainable change and leave a positive and lasting legacy.

In addition to highlighting the personal contribution that transformation agents make to organizations in terms of driving innovation and delivering flawless digital experiences to customers and employees, the study also highlights the personal contributions these elite technologists make to their surroundings. It also reveals the impact it has on people. They are able to educate, motivate and inspire other technicians to improve their game and perform at a higher level. In fact, 85% of techs surveyed worldwide claim to want to work with more transformational agents.

Clearly, organizations are doing everything they can to retain, motivate and reward agents of change, as well as to support other technologists who continue their journey towards this summit of IT professionals. must be done. Currently, only 10% of techs in the world operate at this elite level, but the survey found that 88% of them said the pandemic will necessitate more techs to be agents of change. is increasing.

To develop IT talent, employers must provide their technicians with the right support, culture, and resources to perform at the highest level. They need to create an inspiring and inclusive culture, focused on ensuring technologists have access to flexible budgets for the areas and initiatives that will have the greatest impact on the business. They must show technologists that the organization has a clear vision with technology at its core.

Above all, IT and business leaders can empower technologists with the tools they need to manage and optimize IT availability and performance, always delivering the seamless digital experiences customers and employees expect today. should be able to provide. Technologists in Singapore agree, with 90% stating that having observability across all technical areas of the IT stack is central to sustainable transformation and innovation in their organization.

All in all, after two very tough years, optimism and positivity are now overwhelming among technologists. They are eager to lead again and adopt a proactive and strategic approach to innovation. In fact, 94% of Singapore’s engineers believe that what it means to be an engineer has changed, taking responsibility for their own development in all areas. This indicates a critical recognition of the need to acquire new skills and adopt new approaches. Especially since the move to cloud-native technologies has made his entire IT environment more dynamic and fragmented, more complex.

In the face of an intensifying global competition for talent, Singaporean organizations must not overlook the technical talent they may already have in-house. An employer that can create the right environment for a technologist to develop and grow will not only go a long way in solving her current and future IT skills challenges, but will also help her stay ahead of the next era of innovation. You can also stand in pole position. It is imperative that you move quickly to take advantage of the current mood within your IT department and provide your technologists with the support, leadership and resources they need to perform at their best. their profession.

