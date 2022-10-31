Google Pixel 7 Review: Affordable Camera Crack | Google





It looks like Google has won again. The new Pixel 7 offers the same top-notch software, cameras and smart AI system that have made the phone a winner, but at a knockdown price that is well below its rivals.

Priced at $599 ($899/A$1,299), it sits between the top 849 Pixel 7 Pro and the budget 399 Pixel 6a, with prices and specs versus rivals such as Samsung, Apple, etc., which typically range between 700 and 800. compete very favorably with

The new phone looks like a smaller, stripped-down version of the Pixel 7 Pro. It has a flat 6.3-inch OLED screen that looks bright and nice. The screen is pretty good. It has a 90Hz refresh rate to keep things flowing smoothly. But it doesn’t hit hard 120Hz peaks or dynamically adjust to save battery, which is common with Android rivals.

The Pixel 7 (left) is smaller and easier to hold than the Pixel 7 Pro (right).Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Pixel 7 is shorter, narrower, and lighter than its larger siblings and last year’s Pixel 6. This is good. This makes the Pixel 7, like Apple’s iPhone 14, a good balance between screen size and device size.

The back of the phone features Google’s camera bar design, which blends into the brushed aluminum sides. It feels more luxurious than last year’s model.

Under the hood, the Pixel 7 has the same Google Tensor G2 chip as its larger sibling, which works equally well with particularly fast AI systems like text-to-speech.

Battery life is similar to Google’s other phones, lasting about 35 hours between charges with 5 hours of active screen use. This is more than enough for a day of heavy use, but it lags behind the competition, some of which last almost two days.

A full charge of the Pixel 7 takes about 113 minutes, reaching 50% in 35 minutes with a 30W USB-C power adapter (sold separately), which isn’t much faster than its rivals. Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The GuardianSpecifications

Screen: 6.3 inch 90Hz FHD+ OLED (416ppi)

Processor: Google Tensor G2

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating System: Android 13

Camera: 50MP + 12MP Ultra Wide, 10.8MP Selfie

Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 6E, UWB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS

Water resistance: IP68 (30 minutes at 1.5m)

Dimensions: 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm

Weight: 197g

sustainability

Google doesn’t provide battery life expectancy, but it should last over 500 full charge cycles at at least 80% of its original capacity. This phone is serviceable by Google and third-party shops using genuine replacement parts available directly from iFixit. Screen repairs out of warranty by Google will cost about $140, similar to the previous model, and battery replacements will cost about $100.

The Pixel 7 is made with 100% recycled aluminum and weighs about 19% of the phone. The company publishes environmental impact reports for some of its products. Google recycles old devices for free.

New to Android 13 this year is camera-based facial recognition and a faster in-screen fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Pixel 7 runs the same version of Android 13 as the Pixel 7 Pro and Google’s other smartphones, and has some unique features, such as the ability to deblur faces and objects using AI in the Google Photos app. I’m here.

Google provides at least five years of software and security updates, including at least three major Android versions. Samsung supports many phones for his 5 years, while Fairphone aims for his 6 years and Apple supports iPhones for up to 7 years.

Camera The Google Camera app has some useful tools for framing your photos, including automatic level indicators and object tracking autofocus.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

The Pixel 7 has two cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel main and a 12MP ultra-wide angle, missing the 5x telephoto of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The 12MP ultra-wide camera produces good images with very little distortion, even on the edges. But his 0.7x magnification isn’t as wide as the 7 Pro or his 0.5x rival, so you can’t quite fit it. Not a big loss.

The main 50MP camera is the same as the 7 Pro, producing images at 12.5MP and capturing so much detail in a wide range of lighting conditions, which is very good. You can also zoom to 2x optical magnification. This matches up surprisingly well with what you get from its rival’s 2x optical zoom. Digital zoom takes over from there, giving reasonable results at 4x, but softening details after that.

Google’s low-light Night Sight mode is faster and better than ever, looks great in the dark, and creates sharp images overall. With your phone on a tripod or propped up, you can also take stunning pictures of the stars with special extended shots.

The selfie camera captures excellent 10MP images in various lighting conditions. Video capture has improved up to 4K at 60 frames per second in HDR, catching up with its rivals.

Overall, the Pixel 7 has a very good camera for the money, just lacking extended zoom.

price

The Google Pixel 7 is priced at $599 ($599/A$999) with 128 GB of storage.

For comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro has 849, the Pixel 6a has 399, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has 769, and the iPhone 14 has 849.

verdict

Pixel 7 is the best Android phone at an affordable price.

It offers most of what makes the Pixel 7 Pro one of the best smartphones of the year, with some corners cut to make it less than 600 at a time when tech is getting more expensive. increase.

You get a great looking, performing device with lots of smart features, great software and at least 5 years of support. Finding a good camera for the price will be difficult. The 6.3-inch screen is a good size, if not state-of-the-art, and battery life is solid if a little short of the best.

With rivals priced at over 750, the Pixel 7s’ biggest problem is that Google’s other more affordable phone, the Pixel 6a, offers 70% the performance of the new phone at around 400. .

Pros: Great camera, great screen, great performance, solid battery, face and fingerprint unlocking, Android 13 with 5 years of security updates, well below the price competition.

Cons: Limited zoom, face-unlock option not as secure as some rivals, battery life isn’t the best in its class, charging is fairly slow, and performance doesn’t improve significantly.

The Pixel 7’s camera bar is brushed aluminum, making it stand out from your average smartphone.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

