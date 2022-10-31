Last Week’s Most Read Retail Tech Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Foodhub, Marks and Spencer, Ocado, Getir, Co-op, Farfetch, Happy Nation, Pinterest, and more from RTIH that caught our attention last week:

Foodhub calls on UK’s new prime minister to curb skyrocketing food prices

After food costs skyrocketed under Liz Truss’ brief reign, online takeout company Foodhub installed a giant inflatable duck outside Downing Street and called on the incoming prime minister to sort out this ducking mess. rice field.

The company protests what it calls the government’s inaction on rising costs and calls on the new Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) to face the issue head-on.

Marks and Spencer are looking to boost Ocado’s grocery delivery

Marks & Spencer CEO Stuart Machin is working on a blueprint to power the retailer’s Ocado food delivery business.

The Mail On Sunday reports that he’s embarking on an overhaul to improve his services, with the aim of making his business more efficient and spur growth.

M&S aims to increase its share of UK food spending in stores and online by more than 25%. Hannah Gibson, the new boss of the Ocado Retail venture, leads the review.

Today, 75% of M&S food is delivered through Ocado. Plans are underway to get closer to 100% in the next few months.

An insider told The Mail On Sunday that Machin hopes to grow Ocado Retail over the next five years to achieve “a market-leading national position in online food retail and a great showcase for the M&S brand and range.” He said he was aiming

5 grocery retail trends to watch for 2023

As retailers head into 2023, the industry must face many challenges. For example, stores and warehouses must continue to be staffed in what many fear is a fundamental realignment of the labor market.

According to Mikko Krkkinen, CEO and co-founder of RELEX Solutions, the food industry is constantly evolving and the future of grocery retail is at the mercy of global trends such as inflation and labor shortages.

The future of the food and grocery sector is uncertain, says Karkkainen, as external forces are set to rock the ship.

Rising inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages have changed the dynamics of the entire industry. After attending Grocery Shop 2022, RELEX’s team identified the top he trends that grocery retailers should be aware of for his 2023.

Pinterest and The Louvre Announce Original Content Collaboration

Pinterest and The Louvre have announced their first collaborative original content series, A look at the Louvre.

Through a series of 10 videos, the duo promise people a different perspective of the iconic museum with off-the-beaten-path tours to discover collections, courtyards, staircases and unusual locations.

Five videos will be released in the first quarter of 2023 and will be hosted on the Louvre’s official Pinterest account.

The Louvre look is available in French, English, and will also be featured on Pinterest Daily Inspiration pages in France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and the US.

One week left to enter the 2022 RTIH Retail Technology Innovation Awards

The deadline to enter the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards sponsored by PMC, 3D Cloud by Marxent, CADS, FreedomPay and Critzr is fast approaching.

The deadline for submissions is November 4th. A judging panel will then determine the winners, who will be announced at an exclusive event in central London on Tuesday 6th December.

Participation is free and you can participate across multiple categories.

Happy Nation Launches Another Immersive Game Integration On Roblox

Victorias Secret & Co.’s digital apparel and accessories brand for teens, Happy Nations, has begun integrating immersive gaming with Roblox’s Livetopia.

UK retailers want a Christmas miracle as Britons dominate spending

Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis, 83% of Britons named the holiday shopping season as the most important commercial event of the year, with 83% of Britons planning to support their local high street this holiday season said to be important.

This is according to a new research report, The Seasonal Shopping Snapshot, published by Ankorstore.

Farfetch Announces First Dream Assembly Base Camp Cohort, Focuses on Web3

Farfetch, a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, and Outlier Ventures, a Web3 accelerator and investor, have announced the first cohort of startups for the Dream Assembly Base Camp accelerator program.

Eight companies were selected from over 200 submissions from around the world. They are altr, Curie, iiNDYVERSE, METAV.RS, Mintouge, Reblium, SKNUPS, and WEAR.

Getir stocks co-op products with quick commerce tie-up

Getir, an expedited grocery delivery company, has announced it will stock a wide range of Co-op products.

We are piloting a new service comprising around 300 Co-op lines, ambient and fresh, in select stores in London, and will expand to additional locations in the coming months.

Getir will work with Nisa Retail, the wholesale arm of The Co-op Group, which supplies its own branded products.

Battersea, Earl’s Court, Seven Sisters, Balham, Tottenham and Bethnal Green stores will be piloting, leveraging the Getirs network to deliver groceries in minutes.

Zebra Technologies shows shifting shopper sentiment towards DIY tech

Shoppers are returning to stores in similar numbers as before the Covid-19 pandemic.

And with the increased use of DIY technology, we are also embracing self-service habits, allowing more employees to spend more time on the floor helping customers.

This is according to research by Zebra Technologies.

