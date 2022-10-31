



How do you see the growth of artificial intelligence in the Middle East? The Middle East region has always delivered on ambitious visions. The region recognizes that artificial intelligence (AI) will become pervasive in all areas of life in the next five to ten years, bringing significant cost savings and efficiency gains, and governments should harness the power of AI as soon as possible. I am considering doing it. Possible.

What new trends have you seen? We have seen the following trends:

An industry-wide upskilling program to master the fundamental mathematical skills of data science to understand UpskillingAI. A government-wide program is being rolled out to ensure that every civil servant understands what her AI is and the possibilities and limitations of the technology.

Developing innovation The innovation ecosystem has grown significantly over the past five years, with innovation hubs developing everywhere. To support the growth of this ecosystem Abu Dhabi global market, Dubai International Financial Center has facilitated the process of doing business for start-ups and has attracted many venture capital funds. Through education and various innovation programs, the region not only attracts the best talent from the outside, but also develops its internal competencies.

Valerie Hawley, Affiliate Founding Partner, True Global Ventures

Increased regulation A great effort is being made to understand and regulate emerging technologies, and regulators in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are already working closely with the technology and innovation ecosystems. They set up a sandbox to support and observe the startup’s development. A virtual asset regulator, VARA is a good example with about 50 of his Web3 companies in its sandbox.

Tell us about the role of artificial intelligence and blockchain in Web3. Artificial intelligence, especially computer vision, is the underlying technology that enables virtual and augmented reality. Blockchain, on the other hand, is a technology that allows smart contracts and records to be kept and tracked immutably and with complete transparency. This technology is a huge leap forward in terms of data collection and data quality. These blockchain-enabled datasets are therefore the primary input for AI algorithms. Blockchain also enables fast, scalable transactions and provides reliable real-time data.

Artificial intelligence is the only tool that can analyze this data and detect fraud in a large number of crypto transactions. As more people and organizations move to the metaverse, AI-enabled toolkits will bring value to organizations, better understand their customers, unlock the value of NFTs, and monetize interactions in virtual worlds.

