How to prepare for a recession in 4 steps from a tech CEO





The US economy posted strong growth in the third quarter after contracting in the first half, but recession is still expected. Prior to these results, sentiment among CEOs of large US companies was almost unanimous. That means a recession is coming within the next 12 months.

But if a recession hits, some leaders say businesses have the edge this time. An advantage built through sweat and tears during previous recessions and the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Resilience.

After two and a half years of tremendous uncertainty and turmoil for nearly every aspect of our personal and professional lives, we are counting our losses and adapting, seeing the opportunities hidden in the crisis, I learned to reinvent myself.

“We expect the impact of COVID-19 to fundamentally change the way we do business over the next five years. Roughly the same number expect the crisis to have a lasting impact on customer needs and the need for flexibility in all areas. However, this crisis will certainly create significant new opportunities for growth, from our business perspective, and to diversify and transform other businesses around the world. The ICT sector is certainly at the top as it is a major tool for reinventing and reinventing,” Fabiola Duro, CEO of INNVEST / Innovation Management Academy Albania (IMAA) shared with The Recursive. I’m here.

Management seems concerned. But they are more ready than ever to handle chaos. And how CEOs handle the next crisis will have a huge impact on our economy and society.

So, to get some insight on how leaders can prepare for recessions, The Recursive asked tech CEOs in southeastern Europe how they’re weathering a possible recession in the coming months. A key message emerged, summarized by Fabiola Duro:

“The crisis consists of two main elements: one represents danger and the other represents opportunity. Innovation, in particular, is at stake and more important than ever. How to Prepare for a Recession #1 Maintain Business Continuity and Focus on Strengths

Business continuity means maintaining an organization’s critical functions during disruption. Therefore, having a business continuity plan in place is the foundation for creating resilience in your company.

“As founder and CEO, my vision for how we will weather the coming months of recession is primarily focused on maintaining business continuity,” says Fabiola Duro. .

A key step in this plan is to identify key business functions. What does this actually mean? Boyan Ivanov, his CEO and co-founder of StorPool Storage, a provider of fully managed data storage solutions, explains:

“With market turmoil, uncertainty and difficult times ahead, there is only one thing to do: refocus and put effort into what works. It means saying “no” to almost everything, and in some cases even closing down initiatives that are just “distractions” or have low ROI. ”. Focus on what is core and works better than others. ”

Gabriel Dombri, CEO of Tapptitude, is a product studio that partners with funded startups and established brands to build mobile-first products that improve people’s lives at scale. is added as And no matter how ugly it looks on the outside, it makes it clearer what really matters to our culture. It starts with our mission to help aspiring entrepreneurs build and scale products that help make other people’s lives better. ”

#2 Multiply the effect, reduce waste

The process of narrowing the focus on the company’s core functions and key strengths goes hand in hand with minimizing redundancies and waste and striving for operational efficiency. This is what all CEOs agree on when asked how to prepare for a recession.

Consider advertising, for example. “The cost of reaching the right audience is going to be high, and what kind of firepower you have in your lead generation actions is more important than ever. It’s important to be heard and be heard, so we’re doubling down on this,” reveals Gabriel Dombry.

He goes on to explain how these dynamics can create opportunities for companies.

“In a recession, money moves slower, there is more focus on performance, and there is a greater tendency to avoid waste. It’s a great opportunity for us to make a bigger impact, and it’s also an opportunity for other companies to change their approach a little bit, be agile, reduce waste, take the fluff out of the process and really focus on survival first. There is. Survival first is our motto and the angle of our approach when working with pre-series A startups.Today, this focus is more important than ever.”

“Fearing the future serves no purpose. On the other hand, pragmatism is possible.

#3 Keep Team Culture Strong and Employee Motivation

Leading an organization through a recession is essentially about how you lead the people who form its heart. Your team is your most valuable asset, so you’ll want to meet their needs and expectations as you navigate turbulent times together.

“The cost of acquiring and retaining a great team is high and will grow even more in the coming months. We’re in this tricky space that’s almost gone, but at the same time, we know how valuable our team is, and we’re committed to strengthening our culture and retaining top talent. We are focused on investing,” says Gabriel Dombri.

What does this look like in reality? We share that we want to increase our sense of belonging and motivation.

#4 Stay Flexible and Find New Business Opportunities

Another strategy several CEOs agree on is finding new ways to flex to changing customer behaviors and capitalize on market opportunities. Don’t put all his eggs in one basket.

Stoyan Mitov said: “We target a range of clients, from funding-dependent startups and scale-ups, to more stable businesses in Fintech, Healthcare and Logistics that are highly profitable and generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue. .

Adapting the core to meet changing customer needs is essential for her company, Fabiola Duro said, as is identifying and addressing new areas of opportunity created by changing conditions. I am adding.

“Identify alternative revenue streams that can be leveraged both now and in the future,” advises Carmen Sebe.

She also adds another imperative to accelerate product and service development.

Stoyan Mitov said:

After all, companies want to not only survive, but build a foundation for post-crisis growth. This can only be achieved by actively seeking new opportunities for development and leveraging existing strengths.

