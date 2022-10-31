Wipe personal information from Google with this new tool





A simple online search can reveal personal information about almost anyone.

“It’s very easy to find on the Internet and a huge invasion of privacy,” said cybersecurity expert Hayley Kaplan.

Now, a new tool from Google is intended to help with that.

It’s called Results About You, and you can easily request removal of search results that contain a phone number, home address, or email.

“You now have even more control over your online presence. Or you can easily request the removal of search results that include an email address, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s senior vice president of search, said during the company’s recent Search On 22 livestream.

Note that it’s not a perfect solution.

“Deleting these results did not remove contact information from the web at large, but we did everything to protect it on Google Search,” said Raghavan. .

To use, search yourself on Google and find results that contain your personal information.

Then press the three dots next to the result. Then look for the button labeled “Delete Results” and tap it.

Google will ask you a few questions about why you want your search results removed. After answering them, you’ll have to wait a few days for an answer from Google on whether the results can be deleted.

You can also view my reel on Instagram explaining the step-by-step process.

“This is an extraordinary first step by Google,” said Kaplan, who is helping people regain their privacy online. “It’s important that you care. That information could be used against you in so many different situations.”

She said personal information on the web can be used for identity theft and age discrimination, and can be used for personal safety and to protect against malicious people. rice field.

She says Google’s tools are useful, but that’s just the beginning.

“It’s always best to remove it from the source if possible,” said Kaplan, who provides removal information on her website.

A service called Delete Me has DIY opt-out guides for popular sites like Spokeo, Whitepages, and MyLife.

Discover’s mobile app has a free feature for customers called Online Privacy Protection. They scan your personal information and send opt-out requests on your behalf every three months.

“I think you should always be very careful when giving out personal information. You should understand that there are consequences,” Kaplan concluded.

Please note that Google’s tools are still being rolled out and may not be accessible to everyone immediately. Next year, Google will allow you to sign up for alerts that will notify you when new results hit the web that contain your personal information.

