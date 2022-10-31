DDB Mudra creates AI-powered rapper BotHard for hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle 2.0: Best Media Info





As Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 continues its exploration of India’s latest rap sensation, youth entertainment channel MTV India has partnered with DDB Mudra Group to launch BotHard, an AI-powered rapper and creative bot.

Combining artificial intelligence with the rhyming sensibilities of hip-hop music, the campaign offers fans of the genre a technological innovation and consumer engagement experience, and is India’s first hip-hop reality show.

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group, BotHard pushes the boundaries of music, entertainment and technology.

The name BotHard comes from the colloquial Indian phrase Bohot Hard. This refers to rap songs or rhymes that are recognized as exceptional in the rap community. The birth of BotHard underscores how real human talent in the rap musical genre remains unrivaled through skill, practice and nuances of musicality, technique and performance.

The Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 stage will operate in collaboration with Wild Stone’s new classic range and will be produced by Fremantle Media, which has been developing raw talent into industry-ready experts since its premiere.

To complement this purpose, DDB Mudra Group and MTV India created BotHard to successfully highlight the power and potential of talent rooted in the creative freedom and individualistic identity that Rap History boasts. did.

The bot was brought to life on the GPT3 platform and specially trained to find the rhyme structure of popular rappers. Built with a technology-first creative approach, the AI ​​learns and develops his game with each interaction over time. This technology has caught the attention of a younger, tech-savvy audience. BotHard joins his Instagram as @bothard.raps, WhatsApp, Google Voice and Alexa to reach audiences at multi-platform scale.

Anshul Ailawadi, Head Youth, Music and English Entertainment Cluster at Viacom18 said: BotHard is an example of subversive transmedia storytelling that complements Realme MTV Hustle 2.0’s raison d’etre. With this initiative, we hope to redefine the consumer experience for Gen Z and Millennial fans.

Utsav Chaudhuri, Head of Marketing for Youth, Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18 said: We are at the apex of exciting possibilities for using AI to tell stories, inspire value, and enable immersive consumer engagement. A fusion of avant-garde technology and a multi-platform approach, his AI-powered rapper, the first of its kind, to further shine a spotlight on truly unparalleled talent curated by Realme MTV Hustle 2.0. Developed BotHard.

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said: It exists at the right intersection of culture, creativity and technology.

The AI-powered rapper has taken on some of the biggest names in the industry around the world. The bot also appeared on the Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 Talent Fighting show. BotHard piques the curiosity of both fans and viewers, allowing you to challenge your bot to rhyme (pun intended) any word!

BotHards Show Appearances:

credit:

Agency: DDB Mudra Group

Creative: Rahul Mathew, Godwin Dmello, Sanket Wadwalkar, Ronak Ramraje, Puneet Naik, Vasudev Raut

Business: Preetham Venkky, Gaurav Magotra, Shubhita Aggarwal, Riddhi Dhebri, Mohit Bhatt

Strategy: sticky rice

Technology Partner: KRDS Development

Music: Fantom, KaanPhod, JP Beatz, waytoolost, OuttaWave, BeatzMafia

CG and Animation: Balraj Shetye, DeepMotion

Choreography: Ponnambaram Thiagarajan

Post Production: Arya Wadwalkar

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bestmediainfo.com/2022/10/ddb-mudra-creates-aipowered-rapper-bothard-for-hiphop-reality-show-mtv-hustle-2-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos