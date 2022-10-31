5G Opportunities to Transform Economy, Business and Society





CNBC-TV18 Oct 31, 2022

The fifth generation mobile communication technology or 5G represents a paradigm shift in the telecommunications field. It not only accelerates the speed of human-to-human communication, but also enables machine-to-machine communication. At a broader level, it has the potential to bring about profound social transformation by enabling the rapid expansion of the role of information technology across manufacturing, education, healthcare, agriculture, finance and various social sectors.

To understand the opportunities and potential of 5G technology in India, the third episode of the CNBC-TV18 and Qualcomms series on the subject of 5G Opportunities featured Kalyanaraman Rajaraman, Telecommunications Secretary and Chairman of DCC, and his We shared our views and updates on the state of 5G technology. 5G deployment in India.

He argues that the doubling of 5G’s capabilities and its relevance, combined with other cutting-edge technologies such as AI, big data, blockchain, and IoT, will help reshape the economic landscape and address social changes. I explained that it can promote innovation. It is hoped that the rollout of 5G will ensure digital inclusion, especially in rural and remote areas.

He went on to highlight the improvements brought about by the deployment of 5G and the innovations, research and new use cases emerging as a result of higher bandwidth. He also outlined the opportunities it unlocks. The biggest advantage for India as a result of 5G will be the country’s core IT capabilities, enabling domestically grown IT firms to enable both giants and start-ups and take their offerings to the next level. He concluded that it would be an opportunity to build a

The event then featured a panel of esteemed guests, including Arogyaswami Paulraj, Professor Emeritus of Stanford University. Dr Kirti Gupta, Vice President – Technology & Economic Strategy, Qualcomm Incorporated, Purushothaman KG, Partners & National Sector His Leader, Telecommunications, KPMG – India. They provided insight into the challenges of 5G implementation and how India can overcome these to realize its economic potential.

They discussed how 5G will impact businesses and society in all sectors, from manufacturing and logistics to agriculture and telemedicine, in ways 4G could never have imagined. They all agreed that it would transform businesses and their operations, enabling them to deliver differentiated and immersive experiences to their customers. mission is strengthened, giving India a unique edge among its global peers. In fact, KPMG estimates that 5G will add another 1% to India’s GDP.

The Panel reiterated that this new watershed communication technology will enable India to leapfrog innovation, democratize access to connectivity and bridge the digital divide. On another level, it facilitates a greener future by enabling resource optimization and greenhouse gas reduction. Most importantly, 5G has the power to impact society and bring about sustainable growth and a new balance in the world, especially in India.

