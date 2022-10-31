Persistent Launches Innovative Cyber ​​Recovery Solution on Google Cloud





Accelerate secure recovery from ransomware attacks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global digital engineering provider, today announced a pioneering enabling organization announced the launch of a new solution. To recover from cyberattacks faster. The Persistent Intelligent Cyber ​​Recovery (PiCR) solution works with Google Cloud to provide a comprehensive and scalable cyber recovery approach. This helps organizations reduce data loss and minimize the negative impact on brand reputation from extended downtime. Persistent Intelligent Cyber ​​Recovery is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Ransomware attacks by hackers are increasing in frequency and scale. They use sophisticated techniques that are constantly evolving, making it more difficult to recover from attacks. These attacks can lead to sensitive data exposure, business loss, and brand reputation damage. It is important for organizations not only to protect against cyberattacks, but also to strengthen their recovery processes.

Traditional backup and disaster recovery (DR) solutions were not designed for recovery from cyberattacks. Persistent Intelligent Cyber ​​Recovery includes customized recovery plans, Persistent IP to detect and remediate malware, and optional managed services to manage the recovery process. Persistent’s solution integrates with Google Cloud to provide a secure recovery environment and Google Cloud Backup and DR to protect your server images.

Persistent Intelligent Cyber ​​Recovery offers the following benefits:

Reduced data loss Reduced risk of recurring attacks by removing malware Rapid recovery from ransomware and zero-day attacks (weeks/months to hours/days) Reduced potential cyber insurance costs Depending on enterprise size challenges scalable solution

Nitha Puthran, Senior Vice President, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security:

“Today’s digital landscape is constantly evolving, and so are the risks that come with it. We leverage our strong relationship with Google Cloud and our product engineering expertise to help businesses recover faster from cyberattacks. We create industry-leading solutions that enable you to reduce your business impact.

“Persistent Intelligent Cyber ​​Recovery combines strategic planning and handbooking, integrating Google Cloud services with proprietary IPs to find anomalies that indicate malware, remove malware, and use automation to test environments. and set up and scale production environments.Services and product thinking to create solutions like Persistent Intelligent Cyber ​​Recovery and Persistent are uniquely positioned in the market to offer both .”

Dai Vu, Managing Director of Google’s Marketplace and ISV GTM Programs, said:

“As cyber threats become more prevalent, customers need solutions that help them quickly respond to and recover from cyber attacks. With Persistent’s Intelligent Cyber ​​Recovery (PiCR) solution available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, “Customers can quickly deploy PiCR in their Google Cloud environment, and when used in conjunction with Google Cloud technologies and features, they can quickly and safely respond to cyberattacks.”

