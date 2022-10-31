Satellite Component Testing Startup Connektica Raises C$2.7 Million





Connektica is an indirect player in the space race and performs quality assurance testing.

Animated astronaut Buzz Lightyear’s catchphrase is infinitely famous, and could just as easily apply to Connectica, a tiny space startup with big plans.

Connecttica is more than Toy Story. Rather, the startup is a fully-fledged satellite component testing company, which he closed a $2.7 million CAD seed round in September. The net new money will allow the startup to expand and hire more staff.

“We need to be able to manufacture cheap satellites while still meeting the quality.”

Connektica occupies a special niche in the space industry with automated test solutions for manufacturers and contractors. Initially, the startup focused on radio frequency (RF) testing for satellite integrators and component manufacturers, but has since expanded its scope of quality assurance testing.

Of the $2.7 million, some is non-dilutive funding from the National Research Council, and the rest is equity from Boreal Ventures, Space.VC, and the RAO Family Irrocable Trust. Connecktica has not disclosed the lead investor and another French investor.

Space.VC is a seed-stage venture capital fund that invests at the intersection of space, software, climate and deep technology, and Boreal Ventures seeks to fund Quebec’s most promising deep technology startups. I’m here.

Jeremy Perrin, who co-founded Connektica with Jean-Mathieu Deschenes, told BetaKit that Space.VC was the first investor to recognize the value of startup technology. According to Perrin, former NASA constellation his architect and Space.VCs founder and general his partner Jonathan Lacoste has fully realized that the space for satellite testing is just the tip of the iceberg. I recognized.

All business models need to be able to produce cheap satellites while meeting quality, Perrin said. As more companies launch satellite constellations for applications such as communications, they are looking to build smaller, faster and cheaper satellites.

Incidentally, Lacoste’s other space investments with $20 million in funding include the Hubble Network and SpaceX. The former is a satellite network that claims to connect billions of Bluetooth devices. The latter is Elon Musks’ spacecraft maker, spacecraft launcher, and satellite network.

Connektica does not yet work directly with satellite manufacturers such as Telesat, but currently works with integrators and suppliers. The former includes Canadian company MDA, which provides antennas and subsystems for satellites.

Connektica has since expanded to include RF test automation for hardware engineering teams to include thermal and mechanical testing. The startup claims its platform will allow companies to standardize and automate testing, reducing turnaround times and associated costs.

The startup makes money by selling licenses for its platform to integrators, who either redistribute the licenses to suppliers or sell them directly to them. In the latter case, Connektica relies on a software-as-a-service model, depending on factors such as the number of sites using the platform and the complexity of testing.

Founded in 2019, Connectica is headquartered in Gatineau, Quebec, with operations in both Canada and France. After all, Perrin was born in France, but he came to Canada in 2008 to study at the engineering school Polytechnic Montral.

It’s no coincidence that MDA was one of Connekticas’ first customers. Perrin worked for MDA where he was responsible for satellite constellation testing and automation. It was there that Perrin realized that smaller businesses could benefit from similar technology, at which point he decided to co-found Deschenes and he Connektica.

Since then, the startup has gone through several incubators, including Toronto’s Creative Destruction Labs Space Stream. There, it was the only Canadian company in its cohort.

Currently, the startup has 10 employees, but by March 2023 we want to have 10 people evenly distributed across Canada and France.

In fact, finding the right staff is one of the big challenges small startups face. Building the product is technically very difficult and requires highly skilled people, Perrin said.

Connekticas may have a small team, but they have a big opportunity ahead of them. The market for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites includes big players like the aforementioned Telesat and SpaceX, as well as the Jeff Bezos Blue Origin space program, which has been working in space to provide affordable high-speed internet connectivity. are competing for supremacy. .

Connektica is pleased with the progress it has made so far, but Perrin has made no secret of his ambitions, and at some point he hopes to bring our platform to operators like Telesat as well.

