Research finds evidence of user dissatisfaction with Google results





A new study published by SEMRush found that a certain percentage of people searching on Google were “dissatisfied with their search results and need to refine their queries to find what they’re looking for” or Other findings showing some users are shown. You may be having trouble finding what you need on Google.

This level of frustration may explain why a tweet comparing Google to a dying mall resonated with thousands of people.

According to research published by SEMRush:

“There is a lot of keyword refinement going on here.

Combining Google clicks and keyword changes shows that about 30% of people narrow or expand their searches in some way. “

Repeated search queries with slightly different keywords indicate that users may not be satisfied with Google’s search results.

Tweet about inappropriate Google search results

A tweet about being hard to find on Google went viral in October, garnering over 60,000 likes and over 7,000 retweets.

It’s worth noting in this tweet that many of the responses pointed out that Google had difficulty understanding search queries, requiring users to use advanced search operators such as quotes and re-query. It was

One person tweeted that you should try using quotes.

Try using ” “

— Elad Nof (@EladNof) October 25, 2022

But the person who started the discussion rightly pointed out that there’s no need to rely on advanced search operators to force Google to find what you’re looking for.

she replied:

Some quoted tweets say things to the effect of “if you know the trick, it still works,” but this misses the point.

1. Many old tricks no longer work 2. You shouldn’t have to go to great lengths to trick search engines into giving you useful results.

— Emily Belasco (@MLE_Online) October 25, 2022

Others tweeted that they just wanted Google to find what they were looking for.

All I want is a search engine that searches for what I asked for!

— Rue Mohr (@RueNahcMohr) October 25, 2022

Also, non-SEOs aren’t the only ones noticing that Google keeps getting searches wrong.

We also pay attention to SEO.

Sarah Carling tweeted a screenshot searching for the number of calories in a bottle of wine.

Google changed the query and claimed to be searching for the number of calories in a glass of wine instead.

Or that an entire bottle of wine has only 123 calories

(2/3) pic.twitter.com/uN3ILfwCNm

— Sarah C (@SarahCarling) October 11, 2022

Here is a screenshot of the same search query with the word “bottle” in quotes.

Google still claims that the search query is about a “glass” of wine.

screenshot of google search results

SEMrush Findings Users search for many keywords

According to the study, 31.6% of desktop searchers use 1-2 keywords. 31% of mobile device users search with 1-2 keywords.

38.2% of desktop users are searching with 3-4 keywords. 39.9% of mobile users search with 3-4 keywords.

This is where search behavior seems to go awry. This is because today’s users tend to search using long keyword phrases.

30.1% of desktop searches used 5-11 or more keyword phrases, while 29.1% of mobile searches used the same amount of keyword searches.

Some searchers are trying harder to find what they’re looking for, so maybe they’re using more keyword phrases?

Other data from the survey seems to indicate that searchers are indeed struggling.

User creates multiple queries for the same search

Another data point SEMRush found is that more than half of desktop users who perform two searches in a row use keyword phrases with 60% or more similar keywords.

SEMRush concludes that this data can be interpreted as evidence that users are having trouble finding what they are looking for.

“We find that about 55% of the times two searches are performed in a user journey include keywords with a similarity rating of 0.6 (60%) or higher. It may mean that you are not happy with the results, you need to improve your SERPs and queries.”

Although the number of similar keyword searches is lower for mobile search users at 38.9%, the number of searches that require restructuring is still significant, around 40%.

Hard to find answers on Google?

Many of the discussions on Twitter were clearly frustrated with Google Search.

Some in the search marketing community have expressed the opinion that users may have forgotten how bad search engines used to be.

However, the same person also admitted to having to search on the word “reddit” to find meaningful results, suggesting that Google searches are not returning satisfactory results.

I’m looking forward to some long term real research on this. I’m afraid I forgot how poor my previous searches were (although I’ll admit to adding). [reddit] There are more searches than you might expect these days.)

— Will Critchlow (@willcritchlow) October 26, 2022

Why is Google so good that users have to add words from the discussion community to find the answer they’re looking for?

Could there be a problem with the content that Google prefers to show?

For example, if you’re buying a product you know very little about, can you trust commercial review sites more than opinions in forum communities from people who have actually used the product?

Why are answers on Reddit more useful than every image, video, and content site Google shows in search results?

Google can find answers to many complex search queries.

Search “Which actor played the candy-coloured clown?” Dean Stockwell, the actor who played Ben in the movie “Blue Velvet,” is correct.

Why did a search engine so sophisticated cause user anguish, with over 70,000 users on Twitter agreeing that Google is like a dying mall?

Quote

Read the SEMRush research results here

