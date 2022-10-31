Kistler presents update of measuring system for medical devices





An update to Kistleris’ process monitoring system maXYmos TL ML is now available worldwide. The new version 1.8 aims to help medical device manufacturers and plant builders further simplify user management and improve measurement accuracy.

Launched in 2020, maXYmos TL ML is the first system to enable effective process monitoring in compliance with FDA and MDR regulations. This update provides additional benefits such as new sensitivity correction capabilities, improved audit trail capabilities, and a master management system while maintaining compliance with this regulation and other proven features.

Like most other industries, the medical technology sector is subject to strict regulation and has high requirements for product safety, quality control and process validation. The introduction of the world’s first FDA and MDR compliant process monitoring system therefore addressed the urgent needs of manufacturers in the medical device industry as well as machine and plant builders. Assembly process and test procedure. New features such as new sensitivity compensation, improved audit trail functionality, and master management system make it useful in other industries as well. Especially in areas that rely on accurate measurements, reproducible processes and full traceability, this system can prove its advantages.

Specially designed for the medical technology and pharmaceutical sector

The maXYmos TL ML system is directly integrated into the production line. The ability to measure at low ranges and eliminate the need for mandatory process verification allows him 100% testing during production, a key requirement for manufacturers of medical devices. Another highly appreciated feature is Direct Batch Release. This feature allows users to quickly switch between different batches without additional quality assessment or validation. This functionality is based on a library of Evaluation Objects (EO). This is a set of good pre-defined tolerance boxes. The system gives the user the option to pre-qualify a set of her EOs for each type of part that can be selected when the batch changes.

New enhancements to FDA and MDR compliant audit trails

The latest version of maXYmos TL ML has revised audit trail functionality. End-to-end traceability of individual products is a further regulatory requirement in medical technology. Through its audit trail functionality, maXYmos TL ML monitors and records all changes to test devices, including time and user indexing. Audit Trail provides a standard solution that complies with FDA and MDR regulatory requirements. This feature also facilitates essential archiving of log files, as the data can be exported to PDF files, etc., or printed. Best of all, the audit trail significantly reduces audit-related efforts.

This update includes convenient log file search and filtering capabilities for who, when, and why changes were made. Data is stored directly on the device, making it easily accessible to authorized staff. Access is restricted to users with administrator privileges to provide a high level of security. Furthermore, Kistler has optimized the user’s system login. Multiple machines in the plant often require a login, which is cumbersome for users. To facilitate single sign-on to all systems, Kistler has developed a master administration system.

New: Sensitivity Correction

Version 1.8 also has a sensitivity correction function. In-line process monitoring presents the challenge that measurements tend to deviate slightly from the actual force applied. This can be caused by the way the sensor is attached to the machine, or by interference coming from adjacent cables. Ultimately, this will likely minimize the offset between the indicated value and the actual force. Clearly, these deviations can be particularly relevant in medical device manufacturing, where the machine operates in a lower than normal force range. Sensitivity correction compensates for these bias factors. This feature allows the user to define up to 31 support points on a non-linear curve representing the actual force swing. After the measurement, you can compare it with the force sensor results. Based on these insights, the user can fine-tune the force range to best fit the measurement chain to its environment.

