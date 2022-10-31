protobuf/ruby on the main protocolbuffers/protobuf GitHub





This directory contains Ruby extensions that implement the Protocol Buffers feature in Ruby.

Ruby extensions make use of generated Ruby code that defines messages and enums in the Ruby DSL. You can write your definitions directly in this DSL, but we recommend using protoc’s Ruby generation support in your .proto file. The build process in this directory will only install extensions. To use the Ruby code generation feature, you also need to install protoc.

Install from Gems

Gemfile (check required Protocol Buffers version: RubyGems):

Alternatively, to use this prepackaged gem, just install it like any other gem.

$ gem installation [–prerelease] google-protobuf

Once the gem is installed it may or may not require protoc. If you write message type descriptions directly in the Ruby DSL, you don’t have to. However, if you want to generate a Ruby DSL from a .proto file, you’ll also need to install Protocol Buffers itself, as described in the main README file of this repository. The version of protoc included in the latest release supports the –ruby_out option to generate Ruby code.

Here’s a simple example using the Ruby extension. RubyDoc comments (call-seq tags) in the source may contain more detailed documentation. We plan to release another detailed document at a later date.

require ‘google/protobuf’ # Generate protoc from my_proto_types.proto: # $ protoc –ruby_out=. my_proto_types.proto require ‘my_proto_types’ mymessage = MyTestMessage.new(:field1 => 42, :field2 => [“a”, “b”, “c”]) mymessage.field1 = 43 mymessage.field2.push(“d”) mymessage.field3 = SubMessage.new(:foo => 100) encoded_data = MyTestMessage.encode(mymessage) decode = MyTestMessage.decode(encoded_data) assert decode == mymessage puts “JSON:” puts MyTestMessage.encode_json(mymessage) Install from Source (Build Gem)

To build this Ruby extension, you need:

Rake Bundler Ruby development headers C compiler

To build the JRuby extension you need:

Latest version of Maven protobuf Java library (see ../java/README.md) Install JRuby via rbenv or RVM

First, switch to the desired platform using rbenv or RVM.

Next, install the required Ruby gems.

$ gem install bundler $ bundle

Then build the gem.

$ rake $ rake clobber_package gem $ gem install `ls pkg/google-protobuf-*.gem`

To run the spec:

This gem contains the upb parsing and serialization library as a single file amalgamation. Up to date with upb git commit 535bc2fe2f2b467f59347ffc9449e11e47791257.

version number scheme

It uses a version numbering scheme that combines the Protocol Buffers overall version number with some Ruby-specific rules. Gem appends a sequence number (“upload version”) to the version as it does not allow reuploading of gems with the same version number. Also, the alphabetic tags (alpha, pre, …) have a slightly different format and avoid hyphens. In more detail:

First, decide on a prefix. Protocol Buffers version “3.0.0-alpha-2” becomes “3.0.0α2”. When we release 3.0.0, this prefix will simply be “3.0.0”. Then add the upload version: “3.0.0.alpha.2.0” or “3.0.0.0”. If you need to upload a newer version of the gem to fix the problem, the version will be “3.0.0.alpha.2.1” or “3.0.0.1”. If you’re working on a pre-release version, add the pre-release tag “3.0.0.alpha.3.0.pre”. The prerelease tag is at the end, so sorting the version number will order the prerelease builds between previous and current versions.

These rules are designed to work with the Gem::Version sorting rules. Release numbers should be sorted by actual release order.

