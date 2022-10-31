US restrictions on China’s microchip industry could stifle President Xi Jinping’s technological ambitions





Hong Kong CNN business —

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, is trying to win the battle on core technology and strengthen China’s status as a tech superpower, but the Washington government to limit the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to China. , analysts say, could be seriously undermined by the unprecedented measures.

On Oct. 7, the Biden administration announced a comprehensive set of export controls banning Chinese companies from purchasing advanced chips and chip-making equipment without a license. The rule also restricts U.S. persons, including U.S. citizens or permanent residents, from supporting the development or production of chips at certain manufacturing facilities in China.

Capital Economics analysts Mark Williams and Zhichun Huang said in a recent research report that the U.S. move poses a major threat to China’s technological ambitions. Analysts noted that the global semiconductor industry is almost entirely dependent on the United States and its counterparts for chip design, the tools to make them, and manufacturing.

Without these, Chinese companies would lose access not only to advanced chips, but to the technologies and inputs that might have enabled domestic chip makers to climb the ladder and compete at the leading edge, analysts say. said. They added:

Chips are essential to everything from smartphones and self-driving cars to advanced computing and weapons manufacturing. US officials have spoken of the move as a step to protect national security interests. This also comes at a time when the US is investing heavily to boost its domestic chip manufacturing capacity. This comes after chip shortages early in the pandemic highlighted the country’s reliance on imports from abroad.

Georgetown University McDonough Business School professor Arthur Dong said the recent US sanctions were unprecedented in modern times.

Previously, the US government banned the sale of certain technology products to certain Chinese companies such as Huawei. Also, some major US semiconductor makers will have to stop shipping to China. But the latest movement is much more widespread and significant. This not only bans the export to China of advanced chips manufactured around the world using US technology, but also blocks the export of the tools used to make them.

In its Made in China 2025 Roadmap, Beijing has set a goal for China to become a world leader in a wide range of industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G wireless and quantum computing. At the Communist Party Congress earlier this month, he secured his historic third term, stressing that the country will prioritize technology and innovation and expand the talent pool to develop homegrown technologies.

In the party congress report released on October 16, Xi said that China aims to join the ranks of the world’s most innovative countries by 2035, with great independence and strength in science and technology. He said that

Dong said recent US sanctions will make it difficult for China to make progress in both AI and 5G.

Capital Economics’ Williams said it would be difficult for China to achieve global technological leadership under any circumstances.

One of the dramatic and potentially destructive aspects of the rule is the ban on US citizens and legal residents working for Chinese chip companies.

Dain Chamorro, a partner at Control Risk, a London-based global risk consultancy, said such measures are usually only enacted against rogue regimes such as Iran and North Korea. said the decision to use it against China was unprecedented.

Many executives working for Chinese companies may now face a choice between continuing their jobs or acting as legal U.S. residents. Chamorro cannot do both.

The ban, which could lead to mass resignations of management and core research staff working at Chinese semiconductor companies, would hit the industry hard, said Dong of Georgetown University.

So far, we don’t know exactly how many American workers are in the domestic chip industry in China. But a review of company filings shows that more than a dozen semiconductor companies have senior executives who hold US citizenship or green cards. At Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment China (AMEC), one of China’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, at least seven of his executives, including founder and chairman Gerald Yin, hold U.S. citizenship. is indicated in the latest company documents.

Another example is Shu Qingming and Cheng Taiyi, who are currently Vice Chairman and Vice General Manager, respectively, at GigaDevice Semiconductor, a cutting-edge memory chip company. Yangtze Memory Technologies has already asked its American employees in core technology positions to leave, according to a recent report in the Financial Times, citing unnamed sources. However, some are unknown.

AMEC, GigaDevice Semiconductor and Yangtze Memory Technologies did not respond to requests for comment.

If these senior executives step down, it will create a leadership and technology vacuum within China’s chip-making industry, Dong said.

Much of the world’s chip manufacturing is concentrated in East Asia, but China relies on foreign chips, especially for advanced processors and memory chips and related equipment.

It is the world’s largest importer of semiconductors and spends more money buying them than it does oil. China bought a record $414 billion worth of her chips in 2021, according to government figures. This represents her more than 16% of the total import value.

But some Western suppliers are already preparing to stop selling to China in response to US export restrictions.

Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International (ASMIY) said Wednesday it expects export restrictions to affect more than 40% of its sales in China. The country accounted for his 16% of her ASML equipment sales in the first nine months of the year.

Lam Research (LRCX), a semiconductor equipment and services company, also warned last week that annual sales could fall by $2 billion to $2.5 billion in 2023 as a result of U.S. export restrictions.

Analysts say the recently concluded party convention has slowed China’s response to the latest U.S. export controls. But it could retaliate once Beijing begins to assess the importance of the measures. President Xi Jinping is concerned about U.S. plans to ramp up domestic chip production as the Trump administration moves to limit China’s chip production capacity, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a speech Thursday. said in

Chamorro said the conflict was just beginning.

Chamorro said the most valuable card in China’s hands could be the supply of processed rare-earth minerals that Beijing can embargo. It is an important material in renewable energy systems.

They are not easily or quickly replaced, Chamorro said, and China dominates the processing and supply chain.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Times, the Biden administration is also considering further restrictions on other technology exports to China, a senior U.S. Commerce Department official said Thursday.

If any country takes these steps, the tech arms race between the US and China could move to a whole new level.

