2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Brings V-8 Fury





The day began with weather that frightened Gordon Lightfoot when strong November winds kicked in early in Silver Lake Dunes, Michigan. The rain eventually stopped, but the towering dunes were completely flooded and had very little traction. I don’t think it’s a lot for a rental Buick Encore guy, but it’s enough to make the steepest dunes, but it’s a bit inconvenient for a 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.700 horsepower and 37-inch If you have beadlock tires, wet sand can be a foot-thick lane on an interstate slab.

The Raptor R is the highly anticipated pinnacle of the Raptor brand. In a world without the Ram TRX, would Ford put Shelby GT500 engines in the Raptor? I have to think I saw you selling all of the , and said, “You know, maybe we should.” Ram doesn’t reveal how many TRXs have been sold, but Stellantis’ trophy truck is a long-term TRX with the Raptor Rwe and he’s nearing 40,000 miles.

So given the Raptor R’s obvious competition, it’s a little interesting that Ford didn’t go for horsepower bragging rights. For a TRX to make his 702 horsepower, why not gift him a Raptor R 703?That would have been hilarious and maybe Ram would do something.Instead, Ford said he At 6650 rpm he reached 700 hp. That powertrain engineer makes perfect sense when he says he can’t tell the difference between 700 horsepower and 700+ horsepower. But Mike’s Sky in Baja doesn’t make sense for a track like this unless he commute to lunch. They’re about big numbers and loud noises, and taking dirt here, dumping it over there, and doing some sweet jumps. Brilliantly equipped to handle.

For Raptor duty, Ford’s supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 gets track tuning that fattens the torque curve and delivers 640 lb-ft at 4250 rpm. Ford had to beef up the Raptor’s intake ductwork because the blown 5.2 Gab sucked in air so ferociously that the EcoBoost-spec piping warped under heavy throttle. A new supercharger pulley is perfect for getting boost faster and spinning four 37″ BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires. The V-8 adds 100 pounds to the front end, so it has increased spring rates and some stiffer frame brackets, but the suspension is mostly taken over. The base Raptor is available with either 35″ or 37 tires, while the Raptor R only has 37. This takes an inch of front suspension travel, but gives you 13.1 inches of ground clearance, which, as Ford approves, looks great. 35s is reasonable, but 37s says Sunday, Sunday, Sunday. Even if you buy all the seats with your ticket, all you need is an edge.

The blue parts are Raptor R specific parts, mostly rear end brackets.

The Raptor R, like its EcoBoost counterpart, adapts admirably to the terrain you want to attack. The transfer case offers rear-wheel drive, automatic four-wheel drive, high-range four-wheel drive (physically fixed front and rear), and low-range four-wheel drive. It’s not two-wheel drive, but you can manually lock the rear differential. Steering, Fox Live valve dampers and exhaust sound can all be individually adjusted via steering wheel buttons, including the R button for your favorite preset modes. And there are plenty of drive modes to tailor the response to the situation at hand. Baja is our favourite. Transitioning to tow/carry mode provides a cognitive shock. Oh yeah, it’s a truck, a handy thing that can be towed and/or hauled! It’s not just for getting the Raptor R into low orbit over Silver Lake Dunes, but it’s pretty good at that too. But so is the EcoBoost Raptor.

Where the Raptor R stands out is when you hit the accelerator, two 4-inch exhaust cannons unleash a furious salvo of V-8s, your shoulders buried in the Raptor R embroidery above the seatback, and the 10-speed automatic blackjack Shuffle your gear faster than your shoe can sort your cards in a golden nugget. The front end rises skyward, and the steering wiggles a little in your hands as the Raptor looks for traction. It feels fierce and quick, even on sand. In fact, it feels like the F-150 Lightning Extended Range has more noise and drama. In fact, when I asked Ford engineers whether the Lightning or the Raptor R could go up to 60 mph, they frowned and admitted it would be a good race.

Given the water-rich conditions of the dunes, we needed to run in rear-wheel drive mode to indulge our boy’s urge to throw sand. I discovered that there is a brake-based limited slip feature for the rear differential. A brake-based system works when one side experiences a flare in wheel speed, and the brake on that side gives a squeeze to send force back to the other side. is running in the background even when is completely disabled. So, for example, if you want to roost in dunes with a two-wheel drive vehicle that can’t use rear rocker, the rear brakes will be stressed.

Certainly Car and Driver is staffed with a bunch of savage, frantic maniacs, and normal drivers won’t experience this particular problem (paraphrasing what Ford told us). A 700-horsepower pickup doesn’t exactly appeal to left-brain thinkers among us, and Raptor R owners will probably want to drift in rear-wheel drive mode on their way out of the dealership’s parking lot. . So why not locking the diff so he can use it in 2 wheel drive? Ford says it’s not the way it is now, but the company is always listening to its customers. So if you need a locking diff in rear wheel drive mode, petition your local Ford dealer. what do we want Roosty Drift! when do you need them? As often as possible!

Finding a Raptor R in the wild isn’t easy. For starters, aside from the bulging hood, the Raptor R looks a lot like his EcoBoost Raptor with a 37-inch tire package. Silverlake’s truck was also adorned with his package of graphics, which recreates the Raptor’s “digital mad” pattern by composing black areas of the graphic from small eights. On the driver’s side of the truck, the Raptor logo renders his second “R” in his Raptor Orange. As long as the tracks aren’t the same color, they look great. If it’s the same color, it looks like you’re driving a Rapto. (On the passenger side, the first R is orange, so that side has “aptor.”) But if you want the 5.2-liter Predator to speak for itself, you can remove the graphics for free.

On the orange track, the orange ‘R’ graphic makes it look like you’re driving a Rapto.

And given the cool $108,960 base price, you won’t find a million Raptor Rs. Whether about $30,000 more than the base Raptor (and $26,000 more than the TRX) sounds worthwhile or downright ridiculous depends on your point of view. With Ram building his TRX and Ford building the Raptor R, it’s tempting to conclude that this is the end of the story, but it seems unlikely. GM, what do you say?

specification

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Vehicle type: Front engine, Rear/4-wheel drive, 5-seater, 4-door pickup

Price base: $108,960

Engine supercharger and intercooler DOHC 32-valve V-8, aluminum block and head, port fuel injection

Transmission 10-speed automatic

Dimensions Wheelbase: 145.4″ Length: 232.6″ Width: 87.0″ Height: 80.6″ Passenger Volume: 136 ft3 Vehicle Weight (C/D est): 6150 lbs

Performance (C/D EST) 60 mph: 3.7 seconds 100 mph: 9.5 seconds Quarter mile: 12.1 seconds Top speed: 114 mph

EPA Fuel Economy (C/D EST) Combined/City/Highway: 13/11/15 mpg

