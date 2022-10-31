Google has removed these 13 dangerous Android apps from the Play Store.Make sure to remove these from your phone





Google recently removed 13 apps with over 20 million downloads from the Play Store. These apps were removed after security researchers detected malicious activity that could cause Android devices running the apps to drain their battery faster and use more mobile data than normal. it was done. Researchers from the McAfee Mobile Research Team have identified 13 of these apps that contain malicious code. The app included a flashlight (torch), QR reader, camara, unit converter, and task manager. When these apps were opened, they secretly downloaded additional code that caused them to perform deceptive activities in the background. Google has removed all 13 of these apps from the Play Store. However, deleting them by Google does not remove them from your smartphone. Therefore, it is important for Android smartphone users who have these apps installed on their devices to remove them immediately.

113

high speed camera

This app allows users to capture multiple photos very fast. The app also allows users to click steady, sharp images of sports and babies.

213

smart task

The SmartTask app helps users better manage their work. The app offers a customizable dashboard that helps users manage their tasks better. In addition to this, the app also allows users to keep track of all their work.

313

Flashlight+

A flashlight app with a clean and easy-to-use interface. This app is safe and secure to use and does not ask for any personal information.

413

memo calendar

It is a simple calendar memo app. You can take quick notes and sort them into categories using different colors. You can also set a password to protect your notes.

513

English-Korean dictionary

It is a pocket dictionary application that can be used free of charge both online and offline.

613

busan bus

This app provides all information about bus routes in Busan.

713

quick note

It is an easy-to-use memo app. You can easily create and access your notes using the app.

813

smart currency converter

As the name suggests, you can use the app to convert currency values.

913

joy code

The app comes with a QR code scanner, barcode reader and more.

1013

Ezdika

It is a time stamp camera and date stamp camera app.

1113

Instagram profile downloader

The app allows users to download and save Instagram photos, videos, posts and stories.

1213

Ez Note

It’s a niche note organizer. The app is hands-free and easy to take notes and also offers multiple features.

1313

Image Vault – Hide Images

You can hide your photos using the Image Vault app. Also, this app password protects your photos.

