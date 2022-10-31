From Tobacco-Produced Meat to Natural Egg Substitutes: Food Tech Contest





“If the high-tech sector is a development marathon looking for innovative products that will sell over time, the FoodTech industry is an ultra-marathon. Yuval Zehira, Chief Investment Officer at Leumi Partners, who will serve as a judge for the 2022 FoodTech competition held by Tnuva and Calcalist, said:

According to Zehira, the FoodTech industry forces players to constantly think about innovation and progress. The food tech industry will be left behind. ”

Israel is a food tech powerhouse.

Ori Keren, partner and chief investment officer at More Investment House and a judge on the competition, said: There is a physical product and the product’s market fit must be made clear at the beginning of the company’s journey. ”

According to Keren, Israel is a key crossroads for the global foodtech industry, enjoying extensive development and innovation. On the other hand, “the downside is that we are immature in both marketing, sales and production, and have little experience in global scale-up (the process of maturing and entering a wider market).” It has benefited less from the hype it has characterized – its costs and frequent transfers between companies, both in ratings and employee terms.

Phoenix Chief Investment Officer Haggai Schreiber, who is also a judge on the competition, said: In a wide range of fields. In general, not just food tech, we are interested in companies that already have products and customers. We want to make sure the technology works and companies can manage their growth. We think… Educate the market without any outside help or subsidies. ”

According to Schreiber, FoodTech isn’t all that different from other high-tech industries. Some companies, such as food replacement companies that traded at multiples like software companies, have received exaggerated valuations and may be suffering now. Investors are already well aware that these are very long processes and they are learning from past mistakes. ”

Keren, Zehira and Schreiber will join next week as judges for the final stage of the 2022 Tnuva and Calcalist ‘Next Innovative Startup in Food Industry’ competition, running for the fifth year in a row. This year, six of his companies from different segments of the food tech world made it to the finals. BioBetter, Eggmented Reality, E-FISHient Protein, Exosomm, Meala Foodtech, Watersight.

In addition to agency representatives, this year’s judging team included Eyal Melis, CEO of Tnuva. Shay Cohen, chief of Tnuva Ventures, his innovation officer and GP; Nega Sela Shalev, his CEO of the Fresh Start FoodTech incubator. Yoel Esteron, publisher of Calcalist. Dr. Michal Halpert, Managing Director of Academic Relations, GFI Israel. He is Orit Marom Albeck, Chairman of Nevateam Partners. Hanan Brand, deputy director of startups at the Innovation Authority, said: The competition will be accompanied by audit partner Ron Zadok, his Head of FoodTech and ag-tech at KPMG Somekh Chaikin.

Founders: Prof. Oded Shoseyov, Dr. Dana Yarden, Avi Tzur

Areas: alternative proteins, cultured meat growth factors

Investments and principal investors: $16.5 million, from JVP, Alfa Capital, Galil Ofek Incubator, Milk & Honey Ventures, Israel Innovation Authority

BioBetter uses tobacco plants to produce growth factors at low cost and on a large scale. Tobacco plants are self-regulating, maintaining their own sterility, producing growth factors and storing them until harvest. BioBetter operates the field in an open area that can respond quickly, efficiently and flexibly to market needs, requiring no capital investment in infrastructure.

Tobacco plants have great advantages as bioreactors. It grows fast, accumulates in large quantities, and can be harvested up to four times a year. Tobacco is readily amenable to expression system transformations and can express and produce large and complex proteins. The plants are eco-friendly, needing only light, water and air, and grow in open fields. Combined with BioBetter’s innovative production technology, it can significantly reduce the investment required in infrastructure, equipment and ongoing operations, enabling high-volume production.

Founders: Dr. Itamar Yadid, John Rathauser, Itay Block

Field: Manufacture of protein materials for food manufacturers

Investments and Key Investors: $1.2 million (seed) from companies such as Tempo, Tnuva, Fresh-Start and financial investors such as VC Finistere and OurCrowd

Using innovative computing technology and advanced fermentation technology, Eggmented Reality produces high-quality protein that outperforms alternatives, allowing food manufacturers to deliver more to consumers without compromising on product quality. requirements and ESG obligations. The company’s first product is a natural egg replacer, and initial results show significant functional improvements compared to alternatives currently on the market.

Real employees fragmented

Founder: Biomeat Foodtech Foundation in collaboration with Volcani Center

Field: Alternative protein, farmed fish meat

Stage: Product under development

Investments and principal investors: $2 million from individual investors

E-FISHient Protein is working to develop farmed tilapia fish meat and produce fillets, meatballs and other fish products based on cellulose farming techniques that build clean muscle cells under laboratory conditions. . The startup aims to bring nutritional security to the world’s population through delicious, healthy and sustainable sources of fish protein. At the same time, we aim to protect the oceans that absorb CO2 and cause it to cool the planet, sustaining life in and under it.

E-FISHient Protein employee.

Founders: Netta Garnot, Prof. Shimon Reif, Dr. Regina Goran-Gerstel, Jaffa Elbaum-Schiff

Area: Innovative Nutritional Solutions

Phase: Scale-up – Ready for industrial production

Investments and Principal Investors: Israeli Innovation Agency and Galil Ofek Incubator

EXOSOMM develops nutritional solutions containing exosomes, nanocomponents that are naturally present in breast milk and carry microRNAs that play a role in protecting the lungs of babies. The company’s first product is intended to treat and improve quality of life for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and colitis). The exosome manufacturing process utilizes dairy by-products in a natural and eco-friendly technology. His EXOSOMM innovative technology to isolate natural nano-ingredients from breast milk and the use of natural active immune mechanisms provide relief to many patients.

exosome employee

Founders: Hadar Ekhoiz Razmovich, Liran Gruda, Dr. Tali Feldman-Sivan

Area: Plant protein substitute

Stage: Advanced laboratory development stage, POC

Investments and main investors: Seeds from Strauss incubator The Kitchen

Meala develops breakthrough technology that enables the creation of plant-based meat substitutes that are healthier, tastier and more environmentally friendly. Meala’s products eliminate the use of stabilizers and significantly improve product taste with cleaner footprint ingredients. Their vision is to enable manufacturers of plant substitutes to create products using a short list of simple, well-known “home kitchen” ingredients that create the taste and texture experience of animal meat. The use of Meala significantly improves the taste and texture of plant products, and when incorporated into meat substitutes, it provides a fat-like quality, no aftertaste, a cleaner footprint, and more tender meat. , you can get a juicy and meaty chewy texture. This product has been successfully applied to vegetable products such as hamburgers, kebabs, hot dogs, dim sum and meatballs. In the future, it will be used in egg, fish and milk substitutes.

Founders: Eli Asulin, Eyal Yatskan, Mekorot

Area: Monitoring and Sensing

Stage: We have started to scale up and have our first customers and field trials

Investment/main investor: Mekorot, Newsite Imagine Ltd

Watersight’s product, the AquaRing, is a smart sensor installed on the production line and a key tool for decision makers to monitor the quality of the final product reaching the consumer. Watersight’s solution is based on an optical sensor and data processing chip developed by NewSight to perform spectral analysis of absorbed light. Collected information is sent to the cloud for processing using algorithms and artificial intelligence and used to monitor the quality and safety of water and process fluids. Due to its low cost, small size and easy installation into existing systems, the equipment is ideal for installation at all stages of the process and to ensure product uniformity reaching the final product. It is an important tool for real-time decision making. consumer.

Watersite employee.

