Accelerating transformation and innovation with Google and Saber Labs « Saber





While there is little doubt that corporate travel will continue to recover, the industry is more dynamic and complex than ever. To stay relevant and grow, travel management companies (TMCs) must think differently, embrace change, and innovate with new solutions and strategies. Through a series of video episodes, Sabers, Senior Director of Merchandise Strategy, Robbie Thomas, and Sarah Shepherd, Senior Director of Merchandise Management, explore the future of corporate travel with Andrew Clark, Commercials at the Business Travel Association.

In this fifth episode, we deepen our conversations about the Sabers and Google partnership and what the ongoing digital transformation means for Saber and, more importantly, for TMC customers.

Watch the video below to hear their conversation and read the highlights.

interview highlights

Andrew Clarke: What does a long-term deal with Google bring to Saber and what does it ultimately mean for TMC and business travelers?

Robbie Thomas: Saber is on a multi-year journey to transform technology and solutions, starting with rebuilding its infrastructure with the goal of becoming fully cloud native. His 10-year partnership with Google will help accelerate this transformation, and that includes innovation.

TMC has several key benefits. This partnership will bring greater security, reliability and scalability to TMC customers as they modernize their IT infrastructure and migrate their products, systems and clients to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Second, we’re framing innovation with Google, and I call it fun! Saber Labs and myself are in strategic roles, so we spend a lot of time with our Google partners. We are spending our time looking at next-generation capabilities and ways to make better use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and some tools. Google should also provide.

Perhaps the coolest proof is the Saber Travel AI™. We are working on new agency services that our customers will see, such as dynamic pricing. We are already looking at how agencies can use ML models to dynamically set prices and create their own offers.

Andrew Clark: I just want to pick up on what you said. You mentioned Saber Labs. What is Saber Labs and what is their role behind the scenes at Saber?

Robbie Thomas: Saber Labs is our travel and innovation lab. It has a great history. Since 1996, it has existed as the world’s first travel-focused innovation lab. As Saber’s product incubator, we created many of the products and solutions available today, including TripCase, Location Locator, Saber Web Services, and Intellisell. Of course, over time, the way they work and what they do has changed.

They are now focused on accelerating next-generation capabilities enabled by Saber Travel AI™, and are partnering with Google to do just that. Another example that came out of it is the Experimental Engine. Leveraging ML and AI capabilities, customers and ourselves can try out different configurations of the service and measure performance against each configuration and baseline, so we can get feedback and learn faster. , can be improved.

________________________________________________________

This concludes our five-part series on the future of corporate travel, from automation to offers and orders to payments to next-gen capabilities. If TMC is looking to grow in these areas, contact us today. Discuss how our solutions can best serve you.

Replay:

Thanks to Andrew Clarke and the Business Travel Association for this exciting conversation. The full video podcast can be viewed on his website on the BTA.

