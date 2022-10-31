Place your future bets on Shopify, Wealthsimple, and the Metaverse





Come on podcast, Tobi.

If the last monthly AMA episode was all about keeping up with the latest tech news, this episode of the BetaKit Podcast answers your questions. It’s all about future technology predictions.

“If Canadian VCs weren’t allowed to speak to journalists anonymously, they wouldn’t say anything.”

That’s not to say the news hasn’t gone unreported. Meta’s stock, for example, plunged this week after a weak fourth-quarter outlook and missed third-quarter earnings. The drop has been part of a brutal week for big tech in general, but it is the only company currently dropping $10 billion a year in the metaverse and the only one to be openly mocked by other tech leaders. Also a company.

All of this prompts a discussion about Meta’s outlook for the metaverse, VR, and the metaverse as a whole, which we’ll cover in our podcast. it might be.

Meta isn’t the only tech company to report earnings this week, and one might think Q3 is a recovery quarter for Shopify. I hardly ever get that impression from Shopify employees themselves. This is largely due to the very public reaction to a well-written and well-reported feature that laid out the conditions for the company’s stock price to fall 75% from its peak last year.

But Shopify employees are now attacking Canada’s Tall Poppy Syndrome (which I may write about later) and tweeting through it, from the CEO this gem was created .

I think people like podcasts a lot because podcasts are the only kind of media that’s actually run by builders

— tobi lutke (@tobi) October 28, 2022

Tobi, as a podcast builder, I couldn’t agree more. Join the BetaKit Podcast to discuss why you think Shopify will be better than cryptocurrencies in the next five years. In fact, it should not be considered a financial advisor or advice of any kind).

Speaking of financial advice, Rob and I were tasked with predicting whether WealthSimple would become a bank. This is a well-worn argument and prompts the opposite question: Does Wealthsimple need a banking license to build a better bank? The product roadmap shows the benefits of staying on the right side of regulators. Hmm.

Alright, there’s one big piece of tech news that’s clearly missing from this week’s episode. It featured the richest people in the world and my favorite social networks. See, we’ve talked about this before, but how it doesn’t work. But if you want to give a stronger indication of how I feel, please note that it may not be a complete coincidence that I live-streamed this episode on LinkedIn (you can watch it here Unfortunately, the business professional community doesn’t seem to allow it (you can embed videos).

Let’s dig in.

Subscription Methods: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi. Edited by Katie Lauer. Feature image courtesy of Collision.

