Ford Raptor R howling V8 engine hellion





Zero-60: Hit the sand with the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Zero-60: Hit the sand with the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Henry Payne, Detroit News

In Silver Lake State Park Peanuts’ holiday classic It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Linus prepares for the unseen title character. On Halloween night, as a giant pumpkin rises from the pumpkin patch and flies through the air carrying a bag of toys for all the children, a skeptical Charlie Brown sees a brother carrying Lucy’s blanket. I will explain.

Its Halloween, and Linus’ dream is real.

But not in Pumpkin Patch, you can find Great Pumpkins in off-road vehicle parks like the 450-acre Silver Lake Sandbox here on Lake Michigan. Dominated by Code Orange Ford Raptor R Super Truck. With 700 horsepower, 37-inch tires and 13-inch suspension travel, this is a 6,200-pound Jack-O-Lantern full of off-road fun.

You can even fly. Truck or Treat!

After nailing the throttle and reaching the dune crest at 50 mph, the Great Pumpkin flew 40 feet above and landed like Norwegian ski jumping gold medalist Marius Lindvik. Give credit to Raptors Bag’s sleek Live Valve Fox shocks that allow this Hellion to tackle Silver Lake’s challenging terrain.

The Rs award toy is a howling, supercharged V-8 under the hood. Yes, Eight is back. Raptor In 2010, he invented the Supertruck segment with a 6.2-liter V8 engine. The V-8 has become an endangered species after a fun police attack in Washington. Second generation his 2017 Raptor pickup sacrificed his V-8 for a twin-turbo V-6 before EPA prudes robbed his Dodge enthusiast of his Hellcat engine.

It’s fun to 6-hole 450 horses, but I could hear Raptor devotees complaining about its turbo-muffle exhaust. Ford especially didn’t forget about them after Ram debuted his own supercharged 702-horse V-8 supertruck, the 2021 TRX (pronounced T-Rex). Ford saved the Mustang V-8 and now the Raptor, thanks to a shrewd EV n hybrid product plan to satisfy regulators.

Ford expects 25% of Raptor sales to be R-rated.

The Blue Oval’s $100,00 Supercar and Supertruck share the same supercharged 5.2-liter block forged by Ford Performance’s mad scientists. The Wicked Mustang GT500 makes 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. 700 horsepower/650 torque on the Raptor R. One optimized for track and one optimized for off-road.

Round and round! The Raptor Rs V-8 took a toll on my left foot holding the brake on his controls at launch. That’s right, launch control in the sand just like the GT500 uses launch control with a drag starter. Release the brakes, release the kraken, pumpkin.

Baaaaaaaa! The R exploded forward and threw sand into the Muskegon from here.Since the R is meant to dig out of the sand, its mill focused on low-end torque, and the engine’s specs compared to the Mustang Tweaked (R reduces 411 hp and 434 torque figures from 2010 Raptor V-8).

In Baja mode, a rapid-fire 10-speed transmission fed its twist into four air-downed, beadlocked 37s that disappeared over steep dunes in a cloud of sound and speed.

This is what the V-8 is for, and the supercharged 5.2 is addictive. Bouncing from one dune to another, plucking his V-8 with his right foot to hear the glorious sound. With a skid plate and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Raptor R is a nail-hunting sledgehammer. Silver Lake cannot compete with California’s spectacular 85,000 Borrego Desert State Park, where the Raptors can sustain a top speed of 112 mph for extended periods of time.

But Halloween thrills abound in the harrowing hills of Silver Lakes. I got goosebumps. I got 5.5 mpg.

That mileage doubles with a 430-mile gas range to get you to Silver Lake.

If you buy a GT500 and join the Shelby American Auto Club, for example, you can track it at Grattan Raceway outside of Grand Rapids and learn about its extraordinary bandwidth. Raptor owners have similar outlets like the Raptor Junkies group, which organizes weekend trips to Silver Lake, Borrego Springs in Southern California, and the Baja Peninsula. Or find your friends in Broncos, Wranglers, Side-by-Side and other off-road toys and head to the park.

Like a line of armored tanks heading into battle, a media group of 10 Raptor Rs left their Muskegon hotel at dawn for the dunes in dreadful October weather. We say dawn because the clock said 7:15. But I’m sure the sun was sleeping, so the sky was black and the rain was torrential.

Rather than complain, the Raptor R took the opportunity to show off its massive bandwidth. Aside from the menacing orange cord running lights and he three marker lamps (just in case, this truck is 87 inches wide), black hood dome and V-8 mil, R is her V- It sits on the same bone as 6. Raptor. Huge 37″ tires, Baja-tested Fox shocks, plush cabin, multiple drive modes, 12″ touchscreen and 5-link rear suspension.

Its suspension is a game-changer for Generation 3 trucks, offering on-road manners that are as impressive as its ferocious sand-eating appetite off-road. Through the 30-mile US 31 from Muskegon to Silverlake, the Raptor R rode with ease like his SUV in the Navigator family. Even the V-8’s roar could be muted in Quiet mode, so it didn’t wake every neighborhood along the road at 80 mph. You can also choose the ahem, loudest baja mode. This has warnings from lawyers and is otherwise illegal, so use it off-road only.

The interior is state-of-the-art, with wireless smartphone connectivity, cell phone chargers, and adaptive cruise control to help you keep your distance from the Raptor in front of you while you get used to the car’s multiple drive modes and screen layouts. I was. With more interior space than my living room, it’s an easy car to drive to work or his remote ORV park.

Its long-distance prowess is further enhanced by its 8,700-pound towing capacity, so you can bring your Airstream and spend the night on the shores of Lake Michigan. While not as breathtaking as Sleeping His Bear Dunes, Silver His Lakes further up the coast Her Sandbox is amazing. And unlike Sleeping Bear, that her 2,000-acre sandy estate is split between a pedestrian park and his ORV park, supported by stores, restaurants, go-kart rides, and his WaveRunner/side-by-side rentals for the whole family. (in season).

This dad is content to sit with Linus in the dunes and wait for the pumpkin to show off his treats and fly away.

Walkaround: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Walkaround: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Henry Payne, Detroit News

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Vehicle type: Front-engine, 4-wheel drive, 4-door, 5-passenger super truck

Price: $109,145 (includes $1,695 destination fee)

Powerplant: 5.2-liter V8 supercharger

Power: 700 hp, 650 lb-ft of torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Performance: 0-60 mph, (manufacturer); towing capacity, 8,700 lbs

Weight: 5,950 lbs

Fuel economy: TBA; range, 430 miles tested

report card

High: Wide bandwidth on-road/off-road.Oh, that V8 roar

Cons: Needs a ladder.Affordable even for small groups

Overall: 4 stars

Henry Payne is an automotive reviewer for The Detroit News. Find him at [email protected] or on Twitter @HenryEPayne.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2022/10/31/payne-ford-raptor-r-is-a-howling-v8-powered-hellion/69597943007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos