CCI orders fine of Rs 2,274-cr: Google plans to challenge fraudulent fine





Google plans to appeal two orders from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The order recently fined US tech giants a total of Rs 227.4 billion. The company has identified three reasons why it feels the antitrust regulator’s judgment was wrong, said a source with knowledge of the development.

CCI’s orders can be challenged in the National Corporate Law Appellate Tribunal.

The first reason Google considers an order to be defective is the nature of the fine, which is considered a penalty rather than just a formality. CCI speculates that the company was maliciously indulging in anti-competitive business practices. There was no violation by Google of any applicable law. Nevertheless, token fines may be imposed under competition law provisions if CCI determines that the practice is anti-competitive. , will only be imposed in cases of malicious intent, the sources said.

The second reason Google is considering is related to patent law, according to which it is approved in this case. Android is a patented product of Google. Under patent law, the company is entitled to set boundaries on its use of open-source versions to ensure the overall security of the ecosystem, sources said.

A third reason the company has identified is the lack of evidence from all stakeholders, including consumers. This order is based on evidence provided by app developers and makers using open source versions, but users who feel a unified experience across devices are also stakeholders and their perspectives are taken into consideration. Should, the sources said.

Speaking to FE regarding the CCI’s first order relating to the Android ecosystem and the grounds on which it can be challenged, Nishith Desai Associates partner Gowree Gokhale said: End users and startups seem to be missing. The evidence and allegations presented by Google have not been thoroughly considered and none of the elements of Section 19 that require a holistic approach have been discussed. Furthermore, the penalty calculation also seems to be based on imprecise criteria.

A Google India spokesperson said that Indian developers benefit from the technology, security, consumer protection, and unmatched choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play offer. rice field. And by keeping costs low, our model has facilitated India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are considering decisions to evaluate next steps.

As previously reported, CCI placed two orders on October 20th and October 26th. The first order fined him Rs 1,338,000 to Google for abusing its dominant position in the Android smartphone operating system. His fine of 10 million rupees for abusing his dominant position in the Android mobile app store. In both cases, Google is being asked to stop and discontinue such practices in the future.

