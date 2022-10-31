Google Pixel 7 review: the best product?





The middle child in the Pixel line has always had to lift a lot of heavy weights. It’s not as wallet-friendly as the A-series and lacks the Pro’s flagship hardware, but it should offer the best Android for your money. Well, that should put the Google Pixel 7 on smartphone par with the World’s Strongest Man competitor.

Google had already done well in the design department with last year’s Pixel 6, but for 2022, it’s pushing the styling even further, improving the camera (usually the best part of a Pixel phone), improving the foundation and Enhanced hardware. to date. And all without increasing the price. Given that we are suffering from a cost of living crisis, that in itself is an achievement.

But let’s not forget that it lands with its big brother. Something with an extra camera lens and (on paper at least) a better screen. Better to save for choice?

Design and Build: A Definitive Step Up

The Pixel 7 is a streamlined version of last year’s Pixel 6, with a dramatic redesign compared to Google’s previous efforts. The familiar camera “shelf” is back, but now in a single piece of metal that blends seamlessly into the frame. The matte finish does a better job of keeping fingerprints off than the Pixel 7 Pro’s glossy one, but the same can’t be said for the back of the Gorilla Glass Victus. Regular cleaning is necessary to keep it like this.

The Obsidian Review Unit (also known as Black) is the most businesslike of the three color choices. If you want to make a statement on your phone, we recommend the Snow and Lemongrass versions (i.e. white and light green). Whichever you choose, you’ll see a significant improvement in material quality compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 6.

The 197g weight feels good for a modestly sized phone. You can sit comfortably with one hand thanks to the curved back glass and slightly rounded frame. Unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, it has a flat glass front. As a result the side bezels are slightly thicker than their siblings but those who don’t like curves will appreciate the lack of distracting reflections here Like the Pixel 6 the whole thing is his It has IP68 dust and water resistance.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is back, and it’s considerably faster than last year. I wouldn’t say it’s the fastest (ultrasound technology still has the upper hand here), but it’s fast enough to skip lock screens faster than you can tap your password. There is also unlocking, but it cannot be used for contactless payments or logging into banking apps.

Screen and Sound: That Hertz

By using a 6.3-inch panel, Google has shrunk the Pixel 7’s screen size slightly compared to the Pixel 6, but the 0.1-inch drop is smaller, as the screen’s bezels are slightly thinner this time around. , the final result is still completely palm. – friendly. Maintaining the same full HD and bit resolution means a slightly higher pixel density as well.

The OLED display offers striking contrast and inky blacks, along with pleasingly vibrant colors that don’t get too unrealistic, making movies really pop. Google has improved brightness by 25% this year. This means 1400 nits peak. This shows that only Samsung, Apple, and a few others beat it. That means it’s perfectly usable outdoors, even in bright sunlight, and works well with HDR10 + Netflix streams.

However, it’s a shame that Google sticks to a 90Hz refresh rate. Sure, it’s a step up from the norm and helps smooth scrolling, but managing 120 Hz on even entry-level handsets would artificially limit the Pixel 7 to the point where its big brother I feel like it gives a little more leeway.

On the sound front, the familiar two-speaker setup offers decent, if not outstanding, performance. The grilles on either side of the ‘s hint at two speakers, but in reality there’s only one lurking behind them. Volume is still good, though, and the overall balance is on par with the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Camera: Star Snap

Google has delivered some of the best smartphone snappers since the Pixel series first landed, and the Pixel 7 doesn’t break that streak. But it lives in its brother’s shadow and misses all sorts of dedicated telephoto lenses and doesn’t get autofocus for the 12MP ultra wide angle camera ie no macro his focus and more than a 2x zoom It relies on the powerful Super Res algorithm.

But don’t be disappointed: the 50MP main sensor takes consistently brilliant daylight photos with excellent dynamic range, luscious colors, and great detail. Shadows tend to be darker than you get from Samsung and Apple phones, making shots a little more dramatic, but the results are always consistent and easy on the eye. The HDR rarely tripped up in direct sunlight and captured a nice tonal range even in overcast conditions.

Low-light shots are equally spectacular, with accurate colors and well-judged exposures with minimal noise. It leans slightly towards the warmer side of the spectrum and is again heavy on shadows, but the end result is an image that looks more natural than the overly bright shots seen from some of its rivals. and is considerably faster than the previous generation. This means less blurry shots when shooting on the move.

Cropping the sensor yields equally good shots at 2x zoom, with no apparent oversharpness. However, super-resolution digital zoom is only possible beyond that. His 5x shot taken with the Pixel 7 looked noticeably less detailed than the same scene taken with the Pixel 7 Pro. The results are still usable, but not up to the same standard as phones with dedicated zoom optics.

An ultra-wide sensor may have fewer pixels, but it will be much closer to the main lens, providing finer details. Exposure, color, and dynamic range are also nearly identical. The edges are a little softer, but you’ll only notice it when you look into the pixels. Unfortunately, it can’t double as a close-up lens like the Pixel 7 Pro. It also takes a step back from the main sensor when shooting in low light, but it’s not a big deal.

Creative types will love the action pan and long exposure motion modes. Portrait mode does a decent enough job with convincing bokeh blur if you stick to the 1x zoom, but it’s still not noticeable to people with loose hair or glasses. has been improved, so moving subjects won’t ruin your shot. Google’s Real Tone Image Processing gives you more accurate images when snapping different skin tones.

Selfies from the 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera are decent in bright outdoor environments, but soften when you’re inside.

Performance and Battery Life: Day Travelers

The Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 silicon isn’t entirely homemade, but it’s built to Google’s exacting specifications. It retains the 2+2+4 arrangement of performance, medium, and efficiency cores found in first-generation Tensor chips (a rarity in the phone world), but with a few upgrades under the hood. Clock speeds are also slightly faster. .

It combines 8GB of RAM, a Titan M2 security chip that protects against cyberattacks at the hardware level, and an AI-focused Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) that promises faster algorithmic processing than last year’s Pixel 6.

All this for a fully responsive performance in daily use, with apps loading fast enough and not stuttering when multitasking. It will show you that you’re less than good, but you won’t know it while swiping your home screen or scrolling through your social media apps.

It’s no slouch at the forefront of gaming either: the GPU is an upgrade from what we’ve seen in the Pixel 6, and can comfortably handle 60fps on demanding 3D titles like Genshin Impact. As the chip heats up, performance degrades over time, but not as much as its Snapdragon-powered rivals.

Given that Google actually shrunk the battery size compared to last year’s phones (4614mAh versus 4355mAh in the Pixel 6), the Pixel 7 is actually more efficient when away from mains power. is impressive. Expect about 14 hours for simple on-screen tasks like web browsing, or about 18 hours for offline video playback. The Asus Zenfone 9 and Sony Xperia 5 IV are good performers, but you need a bigger phone for longer use. Either way, it’s good for you to use all day long. I found that instead of charging at bedtime, I could defer charging until the next morning.

Charging isn’t the fastest at 30W, left in the dust by current Chinese manufacturers, but it’s just as comfortable as Samsung and Apple phones. It’s helpful.

Software: some people are unlucky

Android 13 launched a little earlier than Google’s latest hardware this year, but the Pixel 7 comes with some special features.

Buyers can use the Google One VPN service for free, and Voice Message Transcription allows them to read audio clips received in Google Messages instead of listening to them. Clear Calling, which reduces background noise during voice calls, is currently in testing and will be available in the coming months.

Otherwise, it’s Android at its simplest, with a Material You-themed interface color-coded to match your wallpaper, and a redesigned media player that’s always at your fingertips in your notification tray. It just comes pre-installed with Google’s suite of apps and doesn’t get bloated out of the box.

Owners can expect 5 years of healthy security updates. This is pretty much the same as in the Android world. Apple still holds the long-term support crown, but Google is at least catching up.

Google Pixel 7 verdict

Most Android fans are very happy to have a Pixel 7 in their pocket. It takes great photos, delivers a punchy performance, and he lasts all day even when turned off. Being significantly cheaper than mainstream models from Samsung and Apple is a big plus, as is the fact that Google hasn’t increased the price over last year’s model. Small but effective styling updates can also make a big difference.

Of course, it does not exist in isolation. The larger Pixel 7 Pro is a sleeker snapper thanks to its dedicated telephoto lens, and its 90Hz refresh rate hasn’t kept pace with the rest of the phone world. , we think it’s worth the extra expense if you don’t mind the curved-edge screen.

But for everyone else? No other 600 is as balanced.

Google Pixel 7 Tech Specs Screen 6.3 inch, 2400×1080 AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+CPUGoogle Tensor G2 Octa-core memory 8GB RAM Camera 50MP, f/1.9, PDAF, OIS + 12MP, f/2.2 Ultra Wide Rear, 10.8MP, f/2.2 Front storage 128/256GB Operating system Android 13Battery4355mAh, 30W wired charging, 20W wireless charging Dimensions 156x72x8.7mm, 197g

