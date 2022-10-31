Michigan Tech Sets New Record for Research Spending: $95.78M





Michigan Tech expects research spending totaling $95.78 million during fiscal 2022. That’s up more than 17% from her all-time high of $81.7 million set last year.

For the first time in history, Michigan Tech will record more than $95 million in research funding, said the university’s president, Rick Corbeck. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty and researchers, and speaks to the intellectual capacity of our entire research community.

This year’s significant increase is the latest in a long upward trend for the university, which has quadrupled research spending over the past two decades. His vice president for research, Dave Reed, said the pace would allow him to reach the university’s goal of $200 million in research spending around 2035, about a decade ahead of schedule. .

Of Michigan’s 15 public universities, Tech has the smallest total number of students, but consistently ranks among the top four for research spending, says Reed. Every year, a little bit more attention is paid to the big picture, and more and more people consider Michigan Tech as a major tech college.

In addition to research funding, the amount of sponsorship awards also increased significantly, up nearly 18% from $67.2 million in FY21 to a projected $79.1 million in FY22. Reed noted that while the number of awards remained about the same, the average prize money for colleges increased dramatically.

Of the awards sponsored, more than 78% were from federal sources. Together, the US Department of Defense and the National Science Foundation account for more than half of that share. Another 10% of his was from the National Institutes of Health, where just five years ago he was a low-single-digit contributor. This increase is largely thanks to the Health Research Institute (HRI), which was founded by tech researchers in 2019 to promote and facilitate interdisciplinary health-related research and education on campus. His HRI research funding for FY2022 is $3.9 million, a 217% increase from FY2019.

Reed said such growth demonstrates the need and coincidence of timing for Michigan Tech’s new H-STEM engineering and health technology complex. It is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in early 2024. MTUs are a pioneering approach to research and education in recent years. From the Great Lakes Research Center to the Michigan Technological Institute, hubs where collaborative, interdisciplinary research is built into the model have seen both awards and spending grow significantly.

Research Expenditure Growth Academic Research Centers and Labs FY2022 FY2018 Growth Michigan Tech Research Center $12.0M $7.4M 62% Keweenaw Research Center $8.9M $6.4M 22% Great Lakes Research Center $7.1M $3.2M 121% Advanced Power Systems Research Center $6.4M $5.6M 14% Ecosystem Science Center $5.9M $3.8M 55% Health Research Institute $3.9M $1.2M* 225% Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences Institute $3.3M $1.9M 74% Institute of Computing and Cybersystems $2.9M $1.9M 53% Center for Technology and Training $2.8M $1.7M 65% STEM Education Institute Research and Innovation $1.4M $168K 733% Elizabeth and Richard Henes Center for Quantum Phenomena $569K $283K 101% * FY2019

Both the support that centers and laboratories provided to researchers and the team approach that researchers adopted contributed to the increase in numbers, Reed said.

But numbers aren’t everything, even when numbers are good.

Reed says it’s tempting to look at the dollar as a key measure of success. But the real output is the new knowledge gained, the new discoveries made, the students who graduated working on these research projects, and the economic impact of this work on the community and the world. It’s easy, but ultimately, that’s why we do what we do.

Michigan Technological University is a public research university founded in 1885 in Houghton, Michigan, with over 7,000 students from 55 countries around the world. Michigan’s flagship engineering colleges are consistently ranked among the nation’s best universities for return on investment, and include science and technology, engineering, computing, forestry, business and economics, the medical profession, humanities, mathematics, and sociology. It offers over 120 undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in the fields of. science and art. The rural campus is just a few miles from Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and offers year-round outdoor adventure opportunities.

