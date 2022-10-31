Apple Watch Series 8 Review Familiar design with upgraded features





Apple’s launch event this year saw the launch of three smartwatches alongside smartphones. The Watch SE is the entry level, followed by the Series 8 and Ultra versions we review. The new Series 8 watch is no different from the Watch 7 in terms of appearance and design. Still, it comes with some upgrades and new features like crash detection, body temperature monitoring and an upgraded Bluetooth version for fast and robust connectivity. phone. Also, the new Series 8 comes in his two sizes, 41 mm and 45 mm, and I got the latter. The 45mm (GPS) Apple Series 8 starts at 48,900.

design

Over the years, the Apple Watch has maintained a basic look. The latest Series 8 has a faster crown, a slimmer power button, and a rectangular dial built into it, so each new series gets a few small tweaks. The Watch 8 retains the basic Apple Watch look that is becoming repetitive and boring. The crown serves the purpose of measuring an electrocardiogram. The back of the watch has sensors for monitoring heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels. The speaker outlet is on the left side of the clock. I also like the Series 8’s strap, which is easy to put on and take off, as I’ve seen with previous Watch SEs. The strap Apple uses is really good at distributing the weight of the dial perfectly on your wrist, making it easy to wear all day long. The new Series 8 watch comes with IP6X certification, the watch is dustproof and has WR50 water resistance, so the watch can withstand swimming. The company designed the watch to be crack resistant, but we haven’t tested this.

screen

As mentioned, the 45mm variant offers significantly more room. The same type of display is found on both the Series 8 and the Watch SE, which is a Retina LTPO OLED display with a brightness level of 1,000 nits. The screen bezels are so thin that the new Series 8 has the advantage of offering a bit more room than the Samsung Watch5 Pro. Unlike the Watch SE, the Series 8 always shows the display. This has its own advantages and disadvantages, such as being able to see the content on the display instantly while consuming more battery power. The screen has great visibility, and you can see messages and content on the screen very comfortably even in bright sunlight.

OS and processor

Apple uses watchOS 9.0 for all three of its latest watches launched this year. The processor remains the same as the S8, which is also present on the Watch SE. The latest OS brings new smart features like customizable workout modes, a new interface and medication reminders. The processor runs very smoothly as you feel when scrolling through content and apps on the screen. The haptics are very deep, making sure you don’t miss any notifications you receive.

The integration of the watch and the phone is very strong because you will receive notifications immediately. With the watch, you can respond to texts, click links, make or reject calls. If your watch has an eSIM card enabled, you can make calls directly from your watch without outsourcing from your phone.

The watch comes with 32GB of internal storage where you can store your favorite music and photos and access them directly from your watch.

What’s New in Series 8 Watches

Apple unveils smart crash detection feature that uses 3-axis gyroscope, new G-force accelerometer, microphone, barometer, GPS and advanced sensor fusion algorithms to determine if a car crash has been encountered Did. In the event of a collision, make an emergency call to the nearest service.

The company also has a new temperature sensor on the back of the watch. This new feature is most useful for women to track and predict their cycles. Temperature sensors are also used to track sleep activity and determine what affects your sleep.

health function

The new Apple Series 8 Watch has blood oxygen monitoring and ECG features that the Watch SE lacked. A regular heart rate monitoring function is also available, alerting you if there are deviations in your heart rate pattern. Sleep tracking is more advanced on the Series 8 watch, showing how much time you spent in REM, core, or deep sleep, and how long you may have woken up. The watch has different fitness modes that activate and suggest while you’re working out.

call

Calling on the Series 8 Watch is very good, and during my review, I really liked making calls through the watch. The sound produced was very clear and loud and the person on the other side could hear us and understand us very clearly. Something to consider when using the watch to make calls The only thing is to bring the watch closer to your mouth for greater clarity.

battery

The new Series 8 watch can last 16-18 hours with regular use. This is something the company needs to work on as its competitors offer advanced battery life. I can do it. When it comes to battery power, we like what the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro has to offer.

verdict

The new Apple Series 8 Watch is a true update to the Series 7 with some new features. The watch checks in with all the features needed to make the watch a complete smartwatch. Everything is smartly tuned except for the battery life which needs some work as we would like to see 2-3 days of battery life in the upcoming Apple Watch. It will be evaluated next year.

