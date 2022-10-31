Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are 64-bit only





Google introduced 64-bit support for Android phones in 2014 and started supporting Play apps in 2019. The recently launched Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the first Android phones that only support 64-bit apps. In a blog post, the Mountain View-based organization explains that dropping support for 32-bit has reduced RAM usage and improved performance and security. Over time, Big G wants his 64-bit app support to become commonplace.

This device configuration can access resources and instructions not available to 32-bit apps, allowing apps to run faster. Additionally, they claim that new CPUs can deliver up to 25% more performance once 32-bit support ends. Removing support for 32-bit apps can save up to 150MB of RAM for the OS to use, even when no 32-bit apps are running.

According to Google, the additional address space may allow security techniques such as Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) to work more effectively. The remaining space can be leveraged to protect control flow integrity.

This gives developers access to better tools like HWASan to detect memory errors and optimize their apps. It also allows vendors to update devices more quickly and efficiently. Google advises developers to start testing their apps for 64-bit only devices. With the help of developer tools, you can now test compatibility issues with your new setup.

Finally, Google says that the addition of mobile phones to Android Auto in this category will increase the popularity of 64-bit devices. Meanwhile, 32-bit only devices remain important for Android Go, Android TV, and Android Wear.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are currently 64-bit phones only. This means you can’t run the 32-bit version of the app. Maybe it’s time to finally say goodbye to the era of 32-bit apps. However, it may take some time before they are completely gone from Android.

